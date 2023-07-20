Finding Growth in a Fractured World

Having recently had an aggravating steam-losing economy, today's China should once again utilise the current opportunity to start another crucial medium-and-long-term internal (supply-side) structural reform, in addition to (or instead of) using ad-hoc expansionary fiscal(-cum-monetary) policies to prop up the country's aggregate demand in the short run, as suggested by Richard Koo's balance-sheet (repairing) recession model, only to find that most of her macroeconomic problems are not only still there but are also worsening, when the effect of those short-term expansionary policies have mostly subsided.

(a) the ongoing mainly-US-induced external economic problems facing China is mostly out of China's full control, and

(b) short-term expansionary policies could only cure the symptoms of China's main economic diseases, and only long-term structural reforms could eradicate the root cause of most of the country's current economic problems (like the potentially social-destabilising high unemployment rate of many Chinese young people born in this century).

As shown by the following highly-recommended Chinese article (I hope someone could translate it into English), today's China should re-engineer her ineffective urbanization model practised in the past decades, by promoting the genuine development of big metropolitan cities and city groups and much improving the city governments' management skills of those big urban cities, under the appropriate guidance not of the government's interventionist visible hand but of the free-market's efficient invisible hand.

三重压力之下，中国经济从哪里获得动能？

https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/589890139

In the long process of economic development of a country like China, industrialization provides the main aggregate supply and urbanization (together with external trade) provides the main aggregate demand.

China's main economic problem can simply be summarised as follows :

the industrialization runner has been running much faster than the urbanization runner in this long Marathon growth race, causng the perennial main problem of excess productive capacity and insufficient aggregate demand.

It seems to me that currently, the US needs to have more and more effective government interventionist policies while China requires much more the help of the free market's invisible hand.

