The Enduring Influence of Europe’s Far Right
As voters head to the polls to elect a new European Parliament, many observers fear that far-right parties will unite to destroy the European Union from within. While that outcome seems unlikely, the continued mainstreaming of the far right means that these parties will almost surely wield significant policy influence.
