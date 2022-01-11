Inflation Heresies

Show paragraph

Please read the link below:

Autopsy and correlation of people who died of vaccines.

https://doctors4covidethics.org/on-covid-vaccines-why-they-cannot-work-and-irrefutable-evidence-of-their-causative-role-in-deaths-after-vaccination/



Early on, the double-jabbed appeared to have good protection, but that quickly changed. The Pfizer jab went from 92% effectiveness at day 15 through 30, to 47% at day 121 through 180, and zero from day 201 onward.

The Moderna shot had a similar trajectory, being estimated at 59% from day 181 onward.The AstraZeneca injection had a lower effectiveness out of the gate, waned faster than the mRNA shots, and had no detectable effectiveness as of day 121.

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3949410





85% of COVID Deaths Could Have Been Prevented … So What Happened?



Of the people who died from COVID in the U.S., none received adequate and/or early enough treatment, Dr. Peter McCullough told podcast host Joe Rogan. If they had, at least 85% of them would have survived.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-deaths-could-have-been-prevented/





Early views of Prof. Luc Montagnier.

It is clear that the new variants are created by antibody-mediated selection due to the vaccination



https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/



What the insurance industry sees

Davison said the increase in deaths represents “huge, huge numbers,” and that’s it’s not elderly people who are dying, but “primarily working-age people 18 to 64” who are the employees of companies that have group life insurance plans through OneAmerica.

“And what we saw just in third quarter, we’re seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic,” he said.

“Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10%increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So 40% is just unheard of.” “What the data is showing to us is that the deaths that are being reported as COVID deaths greatly understate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic.It may not all be COVID on their death certificate, but deaths are up just huge, huge numbers.”He said at the same time, the company is seeing an “uptick” in disability claims, saying at first it was short-term disability claims, and now the increase is in long-term disability claims.



https://www.thecentersquare.com/indiana/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages-18-64/article_71473b12-6b1e-11ec-8641-5b2c06725e2c.html