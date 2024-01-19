A Progressive Green Growth Narrative

One important narrative that has been significantly missing from our social discourse and daily lives and for many centuries is the lack of understanding that we have not been created without a purpose. Once humanity returns to realising that God is Seeing all that we do; how we earn or spend our resources, then the issue of climate becomes much easier to be resolved. On the basis of this renewed and re-cognised narrative that any waste of the environment (nature) is considered as a sin. Once people realise that, then they will refrain from corrupting the planet. Otherwise, no matter what we do in the form of taxation of the carbon footprints, people will still continue to corrupt the environment. To summarise: it’s a grave sin to inflict harm or damage on our planet.