Un programme de croissance pour la Chine

Godfree Roberts DEC 26, 2016

The article demonstrates considerable unfamiliarity with China's SOE sector–for sector it is and sector it will continue to be. THE sector, in fact, for the foreseeable future, since it contains China's most profitable, influential industries which the State uses to guide the economy while simultaneously taking the healthy dividends (some fiscal, some social) and investing them in eliminating urban poverty this year. Next year that stream of dividends (from SOE insurers and SOE banks) will be directed at the last pockets of rural poverty, with the goal of getting 11 million poor people out of poverty annually until 2021, when they will all be taken care of.



Besides, isn't it a bit cheeky for a representative of a failing economy to be admonishing representatives of a staggeringly successful (while rescuing those poor people it simultaneously creates a new billionaire every week) economy on earth?



Isn't it time we began discovering how China does what it does, decade after decade, while keeping strong public support for its policies? Read more