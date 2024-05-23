Reckoning With a New Authoritarian Bloc

One direct result of Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine has been the emergence of a new authoritarian bloc comprising Russia and China, as well as North Korea, Iran, and others. As these relationships deepen, the world will move further down the path to outright bifurcation.
BERLIN – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent visit to China – his first trip abroad since being “re-elected” – highlights an ongoing shift in the global order. A new alliance has emerged on the world’s largest continent, comprising China and Russia, as well as North Korea. This new authoritarian bloc, the direct result of Russia’s war of aggression against a smaller neighbor, represents a major geopolitical development that will have far-reaching consequences.
The Kremlin aims to extinguish Ukraine as an independent country, and eventually to annex it. The West has responded with strong sanctions and trade restrictions against Russia, leading to a near-complete collapse of trade relations and Russian energy exports to Europe. That created an opportunity for China to fill the gap in Russia’s foreign trade. Because the Kremlin urgently needed to sustain its energy-export revenue to fund the war, China (as well as India) seized the opportunity to import hydrocarbons at a big discount.
But China remained careful not to provoke additional sanctions. It refrained from direct deliveries of arms and sensitive technology, lest it further undermine its already-strained trade relations with the United States. China remains heavily dependent on the West – and especially on the US – for high-end technology, and its leaders do not want to endanger Chinese companies’ sales in Western markets. Thus, it has responded to the Ukraine crisis with a tenuous seesaw policy: increasing its alignment with Russia while maintaining formal neutrality in the war and respecting the West’s red lines.
