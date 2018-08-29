Why is the Renminbi Depreciating?

A House built on US dollars. Numerically China's US dollar reserves etc are astonishing. The achievements of China are great and resemble those of African countries in the 1960s and China's currency was bound to collapse as its strength was built on a currency that did not belong to it. Firstly like African countries that experienced the Nixon Shock in the 1970s the effect on their reserves and currencies was obvious. The Bank of Zambia 1973 annual reported that, between the end of 1972 and the beginning of 1973, disturbances escalated to other major foreign exchange markets. This led to the introduction of floating currencies. The US dollar devalued. The Sterling agreement failed as developing countries were adversely affected by the general realignment of currencies in December.

Those that escaped a large fall in reserves as a result of the first US dollar devaluation were severely hit six months later by the Sterling float. A further fall in reserves of developing countries was caused by the second US dollar devaluation in February 1971.(Bank of Zambia (1972) p.3).

Zambia was not spared from the financial holocaust as her foreign reserves were exterminated, including any future reserves or US dollar revenue from exports that had their value wiped out.

As recorded in the same Bank of Zambia report, copper receipts were adversely affected during the second half of the year by the floating of the pound Sterling in June, which also affected the value of Sterling reserves. The IMF extended financial assistance in the form of compensatory financing facility and drawings on the gold tranche. (Bank of Zambia (1972) p.65).

A float is a continuous devaluation and it meant Africa getting less financially through her US dollar export revenue in real terms as replicated by a drop in volume terms of Africas imports.

This condition is further reinforced by the Bank of Zambia 1972 annual report in that, after June when the Sterling was floated, the rise in Sterling prices did not compensate for the depreciation of Sterling, so that prices in Kwacha terms fell; and since Zambia produced more copper during the second half of 1972 than during the first half, the weighted average price of copper in Kwacha was probably lower in 1972 than in 1971. (Bank of Zambia (1972) p.18).

Therefore despite Zambia in the 1970s having an export revenue of about US$1 billion right up to today, the same US$1 billion today revenue when weighted against US consumer prices of 1964 when Zambia attained independence, it is worth about US$120 million worth of imports. So the real value of China's trillions dollars of reserves real capacity to buy every year has been eroded. As noted in the EU, an expected ten percent devaluation in five days has an expected return of 5.5 percent or more than 5,000 percent at an annual rate.

But the reality of China's currency in real terms of value is that numerically China may seem strong but in value terms it has been undermined by the IMF fixed cross rates. The IMF fixed cross rates goes against the free market system. The IMF fixed cross rates are based on the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Sterling pound. On the 30th of March 2018, the Sterling pound value to the US dollar was £1 equal to US$1.404. The Euro value against the Sterling pound was £1 was equal to €1.140 while against the US dollar it stood at US$1 to €0.81169. By dividing €1.140 by €0.81169 it gives the cross rates of 1.404. When looking at the North Korean Won its Sterling pound value stood on the same day at KPW1,263 while its US dollar value at KPW900.69 giving a cross rate of 1.403. For the Japanese Yen on the same day the JPY149.067 for the Sterling pound manifested and JPY106.185 for the US dollar giving a cross rate of 1.404. The same picture is seen in the Indian Rupee INR65.06 per US dollar against INR91.36 per Sterling pound to give a 1.404 cross rate. The Canadian Dollar CAD1.288 per US dollar against CAD1.809 per Sterling pound to yield a cross rate of 1.404. The Ethiopian Birr ETB27.56 per US dollar against ETB38.69 per Sterling pound gives 1.404 as a cross rate. The Chinese Reminbi CNY6.272 per US dollar against CNY8.812 per Sterling pound gives a similar cross rate as all currencies across the world do. The question is do all money markets across the world have day in and day out the exact liquidity of Sterling pound and US dollars to reflect the exact exchange rate between the UK and US as reflected in the IMF fixed cross rate system. The reality on the ground is IMF fixed cross rates distort the market and value and thus undermining free trade. It distorts value to create and perpetuate debt and deficits.A higher price being paid for foreign currencies acts like a tariff on imports that, “certain countries, particularly in Latin America, have used them [multiple currency] as a means of restricting imports without resorting to complicated administrative controls.”(IMF Annual Report (1948) p.27)

To this end, “the Fund discussed [the] practices under which part of the exchange earnings or their equivalent are to be retained by exporters…Most of these practices have discriminatory currency features; some are clearly multiple currency practices.”(IMF Fourth Annual Report on Exchange Restrictions (1953) cited in Tew (1967) p.82)

Such practices infringe on the Fund’s Agreement that “no member shall engage in…any discriminatory currency arrangements or multiple currency practices.” (Articles of Agreement: Article VIII Section 3 (2011)) . It is the IMF cross rates system that is "infringing".TheF needs to move to Free Floating Cross Rate to reflect the real position of currencies within markets and let currency arbitrage equalise quotations between markets.

China's crisis is that one value has been assigned across the world through the IMF fixed cross rates to maintain the "exorbitant privilege" in value. The reality of a market driven Free Floating Cross Rates System is that the Chinese Reminbi or US dollar would have different values between markets based on trade and currency arbitrage would equalise quotations between markets. Although China's economic success is astounding it is clearly seen in what former editor of the Financial Times Mr Mr Crowther wrote in his book "An outline of Money" in which he stated, “if a purchaser is someone who want D-marks in order to pay for German exports, the fact that he can get his marks cheap is equivalent to a reduction in the price of exports; it will stimulate sale in exactly the same way as an ordinary depreciation of the exchange rate” (Crowther (1951) p.260). Western economic school of thought told African nations that to stimulate sales they had to depreciate their currency. China on the other hand instead depreciated it's commodities, hence "cheap" Chinese goods stimulated foreign currency cash flows. The who critical point with China and what Mr. Crowther notes in his passage is "a purchaser is someone who want D-marks in order to pay for German exports".

It is the German D mark buying German goods which is fundamental to a free market economy and the doctrine of Adam Smith. The fundamental tenets of the free market doctrine as stipulated by Adam Smith are basically anchored on supply and demand to create a price.

Economics 101 teaches us that if Country X produces commodity X it is bought by currency X belonging to Country X.

The amount supplied of commodity X against currency X available to buy commodity X gives a price were both supply and demand meet.

However, if Country Z wanted commodity X, Country Z would have to change its currency, currency Z into currency Y to buy commodity X.

It is the supply of currency Z for currency Y that creates an exchange rate.

This is the underlying axiom to the supply and demand doctrine.

It is reflected in reality on the ground in that a Euro cannot buy any commodity directly from the United States of America (USA) until it is first changed into a US dollar first in America’s money markets.

Similarly no US dollar cannot buy goods directly from the European Union (EU) unless it is changed first into a Euro.

This fundamentally anchors a country’s production to its currency that represents the value of all its labour and the resulting goods produced which Adam Smith refers to as a “Fund”, hence the real meaning of the word International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sadly for Africa, Asia minus China and Japan, Latin America, the tenets of the free market doctrine are not followed.

Africa, Asia, Latin America may be rich in mineral resources and labour but the labour used to produce her processed mineral resources is not purchased by a single African, Latin American or Asian (minus China and Japan) currency.

This violates the principles of the free market doctrine.

In effect, it implies that Africa’s, Latin America's and Asia's ( minus Japan and China) mineral does not truly belong to Africans, Asians minus Japan and China Latin America but that wealth only resides in Africa, Asia minus China and Japan; hence Africans, Asians minus Japan and China, Latin American and their governments have no direct economic and financial access to the value of the mineral wealth on which they sit on.

Africa’s, Asia's Latin America's mineral wealth belongs to the currencies that purchase it directly, including the African, Asian. Latin American labour that created the commodities.

These currencies are the US dollar, the Japanese Yen, the Euro, the Sterling pound and from 2015 the Chinese Reminibi. Thus China ends up on the other side of the equation following Western economic philosophy while on the other side trying to outrun it with "discounting" its products to achieve US dollar inflows. Unfortunately the US dollar's value fixed globally only masks the real issue of how far global trade is from having a free currency market to reflect true trade positions between and with countries. One currency can have many values depending on which market it is in not just one value to rule the world.