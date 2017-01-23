PUNDALIK Kamath JAN 24, 2017

For smaller , mostly poor ones, countries Inducements from China come in several forms - long term ,low cost loans, outright parties offs, help from Chineese tech. experts and so on. Just the author mentioned, along come are strings. Markets would be flooded with consumer goods like TVs etc. They destroy local entrepreneurs e forts. Remember, China has no scruples or moral consideration, If there is profits to be made, they would sell their grand mothers. China and its side kick like Pakistan shipped arms to Sri Lanka to crush freedom struggle of Tamil Eelam, again shipment to. Dictator thug-president of Zimbabwe, Same things repeated in Libya or Syria. During Apatheid times accepted "honorary White status" in business deals with Apartheid regimes.

So that states something about mindset of the Chineese! Read more