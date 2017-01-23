新德里—有一件事是中国领导人真正擅长的，那就是用经济工具推进中国的战略利益。通过“一带一路”计划，中国支持了占据战略要冲的发展中国家的基建项目，手段一般是给予这些国家的政府巨额贷款。于是这些国家纷纷跳入了债务陷阱，导致它们极易受到中国的影响。
当然，贷款给基建项目天然不是坏事。但中国所支持的项目通常不是为了支持本地经济，而是为了便利中国获得自然资源，或为低成本的劣质中国商品打开市场。在许多例子中，中国甚至输出自己的建筑工人，从而让本地就业创造降到最低。
其中几个已经完成的项目目前处于亏损状态。比如，2013年开张的位于汉班托塔（Hambantota）附近斯里兰卡的拉贾帕克萨国际机场（Mattala Rajapaksa）堪称世界最空机场。类似地，汉班托塔的拉贾帕克萨港（Magampura Mahinda Rajapaksa Port）也基本处于闲置状态，耗资数十亿美元建造的巴基斯坦瓜达尔港也是如此。但是，对中国来说，这些项目的经营状态正是其所想要的：中国的攻击潜艇已经两次停靠斯里兰卡港口，两艘中国战舰最近驶入瓜达尔港执行港口安全保障任务。
从某种程度上讲，这些项目表现拙劣更加符合中国的利益。毕竟，小国债务越沉重，中国自身可利用的优势就越大。目前，中国已经用实力让柬埔寨、老挝、缅甸和泰国阻挠东盟针对中国在南海的侵略性领土主张采取联合立场。
此外，一些国家因为不堪对华债务重负，被迫向中国出售中资支持项目或将项目管理权拱手让给中国国有企业。在高金融风险国家，中国现在从一开始就要求多数股权。比如，本月中国与尼泊尔签订合同，在尼泊尔建造一座新的归中国所有的大坝，其国有企业长江三峡公司占股75%。
但中国仍不知足，正在采取措施确保这些国家无法摆脱债务。作为偿付展期的交换，中国要求这些国家与其签订新项目，从而延长它们的债务危机。去年10月，中国豁免了9,000万美元的柬埔寨债务，条件仅仅是保证与它签订新合同。
一些发展中国家后悔接受中国的贷款。普遍的失业导致示威游行爆发，矛头直指中国倾销商品扼杀本地制造业，而中国输入工人建设其自己的项目进一步恶化了失业。
从尼日利亚到斯里兰卡，一些国家的新政府下令对中国贿赂前任领导层的指控进行调查。上个月，中国驻巴基斯坦临时代办赵立坚卷入了一场与巴基斯坦记者的Twitter论战，争论的焦点是与项目有关的腐败指控和让中国囚犯赴巴务工（这是中国的新伎俩）。赵立坚称些指控“子虚乌有”。
时候来看，中国的意图是明显的。但许多发展中国家接受中国贷款的决定在很大程度上也是可以理解的。它们被机构投资者所忽视，巨大的基建需求得不到满足。因此，当中国伸出“援手”，承诺慈善式投资和便利的信用时，它们纷纷接受。随后才发现，中国的真正目的是商业渗透和战略杠杆，但那时一切都已经太迟，国家已经陷入了恶性循环。
斯里兰卡是最显著的例子。尽管国家很小，但占据中国东部港口和地中海之间的战略要冲。中国国家主席习近平称之为完成海上丝绸之路的关键点。
中国大量投资斯里兰卡始于拉贾帕克萨总统九年的半独裁统治时期，并帮助拉贾帕克萨逃脱联合国的战争罪指控。中国很快就成为斯里兰卡的主要投资者和贷款人、第二大贸易伙伴，从中获得极大的外交影响力。
中国在斯里兰卡一帆风顺，直到2015年拉贾帕克萨出人意料地在选举中败给了西里塞纳，后者的竞选承诺是让斯里兰卡摆脱中国债务陷阱。他说到做到，中止了多项中国大工程。
但为时已晚：斯里兰卡政府已经处于违约边缘。因此，一份中国喉舌媒体���嚣，斯里兰卡别无选择，只能“回头再次拥抱中国。”西里塞纳需要更多时间偿还旧贷款和更新信用，只能默许中国的一系列要求，重启了中止的项目（如14亿美元的科伦坡港城），还与中国签订了新项目。
西里塞纳最近还同意将汉班托塔港的80%股权作价11亿美元卖给中国。中国驻斯里兰卡大使易先良说，其他项目的股份出售事宜也在讨论中，只是为了帮助斯里兰卡“解决金融问题”。如今，拉贾帕克萨指责西里塞纳无原则地对中国妥协。
通过融合外交、经济和安全政策，中国正在推进其建立由贸易、通讯、交通和安全环节构成的霸权势力范围。如果各国因此背上了沉重的债务，那么它们的金融灾难将有助于中国的新殖民主义企图。尚未跳入中国债务陷阱的国家必须小心——应该竭尽全力避免落入这一陷阱。
