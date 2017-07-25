解构中国的经济恢复力

纽黑文—中国经济再一次否定了消极论者的聒噪。在经历了连续六年的减速后，真实GDP增长在2017年呈现出上扬之势。据最新报道，中国GDP第二季度年化增长率为6.9%，高于2016年的6.7%，也远高于国际预测者的共识。几个月前，他们认为中国增长今年将接近6.5%，2018年将进一步放缓至6%。
我一直指出，过度关注标题GDP导致人们忽略了中国增长讨论中的更深层次的问题。这是因为，中国经济正处在一个波澜壮阔的结构转变过程中——制造业领衔的生产国模式将让位给日益强大的服务业推动的消费国模式。
这意味着GDP的组成将从投资和出口的超快速增长，转变为增长相对缓慢的内部私人消费，因此，总体GDP增长将是不可避免的，也是应有之义。对于中国疲软的观点，应该放到这一环境中去考察。
这一争论由来已久。我第一次看到它可以追溯到20世纪90年代末亚洲金融危机期间。危机从泰国和印尼，蔓延到韩国和台湾，人们普遍认为中国将是下一个。1998年10月，《经济学人》（The Economist）刊登了生动的封面配图，中国废墟被一个强大的漩涡吞没。这说明了一切。
然而这一预言大错特错。中国硬是成为东南亚覆巢之下的完卵。真实GDP增长在1998—1999年期间暂时性地下降到7.7%，但在随后的十年中又再次升高到10.3%。
中国在金融大危机期间所表现出来的恢复力同样很能说明问题。在这场20世纪30年代以来最糟糕的全球衰退中，2008—2009年中国经济仍然能够以平均每年9.4%的速度扩张。尽管这比危机前三年间不可持续的12.7%的增长率低了不少，但和1980年以来的30年趋势10%相比只是略微下降。事实上，若非中国在最近的衰退中表现出卓越的恢复力，世界GDP在2009年就不会只收缩0.1%，而将下降1.3%——第二次世界大战结束以来最严重的全球经济活动萎缩。
针对中国经济的最大悲观论关注两大问题，即去杠杆和与之相关的房地产市场紧缩——本质上，就是日本式停滞。但在这里，西方的视角再次对错了焦。和日本一样，中国是一个高储蓄经济体，其高企的债务基本都是内债。并且，中国还有一个日本所不具有的缓冲可以用来避免可持续性问题。
据国际货币基金组织（IMF）数据，2017年中国国民储蓄可能高达GDP的45%，远高于28%的日本储蓄率。日本的总政府债务高达GDP的239%，仍然能够避免主权债务危机。类似地，中国拥有更大的储蓄缓冲和更小的主权债务负担（GDP的49%），其避免内部崩溃的形势远远优于日本。
平心而论，中国确实存在企业债务迅速积累的问题——据估算，非金融债务-GDP之比在2016年年底高达GDP的157%（2008年年底为102%）。这意味着必须将实施国有企业改革列为未来几年的重中之重。国有企业是中国企业债务增量的大头。
此外，对于中国的房地产市场，始终存在令人担忧的理由。毕竟，崛起的中产阶级需要平价住房。随着中国城镇人口比例从1980年的20%增长到2016年的56%——到2030年极有可能达到70%——这绝不是一件小事。
但这意味着中国房地产市场——和充分城市化的主要经济体不同——拥有来自需求端的充分支持，在未来10—15年中，城镇人口有望保持1—2%的年化增长率。2005年以来，中国住房价格上涨了近50%——是全球正常水平的近五倍（据国际清算银行和IMF全球住房观察数据）——平价性显然是一个合理的关注点。中国面临的挑战是审慎地管理住房供给的增长，从而既满足城镇化需求的需要，又不产生过度投机和危险的资产泡沫。
与此同时，2017年上半年中国经济还获得了周期性恢复力的强大支撑。6月份，中国出口同比��长11.3%，与此前几年饱受危机后全球恢复萎靡的不利影响的局面形成了鲜明的对比。类似地，2017年上半年，经通胀调整的零售额实现了10%的年化增长——比6.9%的总体GDP增长速度快了大约4.5%——这反映了家庭收入的迅速增长和电子商务推动力的日益强大（并且可能被低估）。
长期以来，悲观论者总是把中国经济与本国经济作比较——重复着耶鲁大学历史学家史景迁（Jonathan Spence）的著名观点在多年前就发出警告的典型错误。人们普遍认为，重创日本和美国的资产泡沫也会给中国带来同样的威胁。类似地，中国最近的债务密集性经济增长狂欢也被认为是在重蹈其他国家的覆辙。
预测家总是难以抗拒把受大危机重创过的发达经济体的经验生搬硬套到中国头上的诱惑。在过去，这种方法一直是错误的；今天，它将再次证明是错误的。
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE ASSETS @ THE HEART OF ENLIGHTENMENT
The Anglosphere lessons for China - expanding the domain of Public Goods and Services.
The Sangha had left behind imprints - Education and Health were the Two domains of Enlightenment.
Like The Church in Europe - Education and Health were the Two domains of Enlightenment.
The Anglosphere expanded that domain - Defense Transportation Electricity Utilities Aerospace Technology.
Replication across The Anglosphere - Enlargement was Enlightenment.
Auckland Brisbane Calgary Denver - were the New Londons.
The Anglosphere acquired SIZE - 500 million compared to Britain's 50 million.
China understood. China replicated Hongkongs within.
One Billion became Big City Shareholders - Demand is always infinite.
And The State remained Central - Private Sector euphoria never obliterated The State.
Public Infrastructure Assets remained central - Asset Prices were a consequence, not the main driver.
Delivering Public Goods and Services to The Commons - Democracy implicitly @ the heart of The Sangha.
Democratic India never understood - perhaps the lessons of The Sangha, that China mastered.
Comment Commented Godfree Roberts
We must find a more useful way of expressing GDP growth than percentages, which express acceleration but contain no useful information by themselves.
They don't tell us, for example, that China's current 6.5% 'growth' rate produces much more growth than did the 12.7% rate Prof. Roach refers to.
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
It should be mentioned that China came out of the 2008 crisis so well because of its decisive, rational response to the crisis. It met collapsing exports with a strong stimulus plan amounting to about 15% of GDP. This was aimed both at boosting infrastructure spending and at subsidies for consumer spending. This kept its people employed producing things for themselves despite the collapse in export demand.
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
@ Ariel
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
Mr Roach is absolutely correct in declaring that China has time and time again confounded expectations of failure.
So, which is it:
(1) China's economy operates on a different planet, where gravity doesn't exist; or
(2) The Xi-Brigade has perfected the recipe for China's "Secret Sauce."
"It's only when the tide goes out that you discover who's been swimming without a bathing suit." - Warren Buffett
