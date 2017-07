Новый цифровой дивиденд Китая

Ariel Tejera JUL 27, 2017

China has had a curious, not-so-obvious, influence on the world, in the last century. Notably, there was Mao's Cultural Revolution, which in 1968 gave inspiration to massive youth movements around the world, notably in France, US, Czechoslovakia, Latin America, etc. Along with new recreative drugs, VietNam's Tet Offensive - and much better contraceptives.

Today, there is another wave of influence that is also bearing its weight in the world, rarely mentioned by renowned pundits: The fact that China, the most successful economy and the one whose weight is becoming dominant, by the day, is in economy led by a non-democratic state. As are VietNam and Cuba.

And its influence, wide ranging as it is, also has the practical effect that the notion of democratic state becomes less of a universal ideal, shared and enshrined by everyone. Just take a look at Russia, Turkey, Israel, the U.S, Poland, Venezuela, etc,etc. Read more