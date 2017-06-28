الجغرافيا السياسية المتغيرة للعاطفة الأوروبية

باريس ــ في الآونة الأخيرة، ظَهَر مثلث جديد من العاطفة الجيوسياسية في أوروبا: فقد كَفَّت بريطانيا العظمى عن الشعور بأنها أرفع مقاما من فرنسا، وتوقفت فرنسا عن الشعور بأنها أقل مقاما من ألمانيا. والسؤال الآن هو ما إذا كان هذا التحول العاطفي كفيلا بإعادة ترتيب موازين القوى في أوروبا، وربما العالَم، في نهاية المطاف.
الواقع أن التطورات الجارية حاليا في بريطانيا وفرنسا حاسمة. ويبقى أن نرى كيف قد يصلح البريطانيون الضرر الذي يلحقونه بأنفسهم من خلال مستنقع الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي. ولا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كان الفرنسيون قادرين على تسخير الطاقة القوية والإيجابية التي تشع من رئيسهم الجديد إيمانويل ماكرون لتنفيذ الإصلاحات المطلوبة بشدة.
ولكن حتى في حين تتواصل هذه الشكوك، ينخرط كل من البلدين في تحول عاطفي مجموعه صِفرا، ومن المستحيل تجاهله. ففي الماضي كان المسافر من باريس إلى لندن يستشعر بسهولة الفارق بين المدينتين. فكانت لندن تتفجر بالدينامية والنشاط، وتفخر بتأكيد ذاتها بوصفها عاصمة العالَم للتعددية الثقافية. أما باريس فكانت على الرغم من كونها أكثر جمالا على نحو لا يمكن إنكاره عُرضة لخطر التحول إلى روما جديدة، سجينة ماضيها المجيد، فكانت مكانا للزيارة في أفضل تقدير، ولكنها لم تكن مكانا يصلح للإقامة.
واليوم، انتُزِعَت الثقة من بريطانيا بفِعل الاضطرابات الاجتماعية والسياسية، والإرهاب، وعدم اليقين بشأن مستقبل البلاد. وتشير بعض استطلاعات الرأي إلى أنه في حين يتمسك أولئك الذين صوتوا لصالح الخروج البريطاني بقرارهم، فإن المشاعر المناهضة للاتحاد الأوروبي تراجعت، وانحسرت إرادة الانسحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي. ويبدو أن الناخبين يتصارعون مع الكيفية التي قد يجعل بها انسحابهم المملكة المتحدة أكثر أمانا أو كيف قد يلبي احتياجات الأكثر فقرا واحتياجا.
وفي فرنسا، على النقيض من ذلك، يستشعر المرء طاقة جديدة وإيجابية. فقد عاد الأمل في مستقبل أفضل، وهو ما انعكس في تأييد الشعب الفرنسي الساحق لطلب باريس استضافة الألعاب الأوليمبية الصيفية في عام 2024. قبل 12 عاما، في يوليو/تموز 2005، عندما مُنِحَت مدينة لندن امتياز تنظيم الألعاب الأوليمبية الصيفية في عام 2012، ساعدت استضافة الألعاب، التي تمثل رمزا عالميا للتوقعات الإيجابية، في رفع الروح المعنوية في المملكة المتحدة. (وإن كان الاحتفال لم يدم طويلا، بسبب الهجوم الإرهابي على شبكة النقل في لندن في اليوم التالي).
بطبيعة الحال، لا يعني التفاؤل الفرنسي أن أولئك الذين هُزِموا في صناديق الاقتراع لن ينزلوا إلى الشوارع احتجاجا، وخاصة في معارضة تنفيذ إصلاحات قوانين العمل الفرنسية. ولكن المعارضة الآن أصبحت أقلية في بلد حيث المزاج أكثر خفة، بل وربما حتى أكثر ابتهاجا. ويصدق هذا حتى إذا وضعنا في الاعتبار انخفاض إقبال الناخبين على صناديق الاقتراع في الانتخابات التشريعية الأخيرة إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة.
يذكرني المزاج الحالي بالأجواء التي سادت لفترة وجيزة في فرنسا في يوليو/تموز 1998، بعد فوز فرنسا على البرازيل في نهائي كأس العالَم لكرة القدم. ولكن هذه المرة، ربما يكون الشعور بالابتهاج أعمق وأطول أمدا. فالبيئة الاقتصادية في أوروبا أكثر محاباة، ويشهد ميزان القوى بين النقابات العمالية الفرنسية تحولا لصالح اتحاد العمال الديمقراطي الفرنسي الميال إلى الإصلاح، وبعيدا عن الاتحاد العام للعمال الأكثر إيديولوجية.
ويعني اقتران موهبة الزعامة بالحظ الحسن المتواصل، للمرة الأولى في عقود من الزمن في فرنسا، أن التفاؤل الحذر ربما يكون مبررا. وفي إعادة صياغة مقولة المنظر السياسي الإيطالي أنطونيو جرامتشي: يستطيع المرء أن يتحدث عن "تفاؤل العقل" المبرر في فرنسا.
فنتيجة لانتخاب ماكرون، وفشل رهان رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي على تمكينها بفضل الانتخابات العامة المبكرة التي دعت إليها في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر من التفاوض على الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي من موقع قوة، بات تأثير فرنسا على اتجاه أوروبا الآن أقوى كثيرا من تأثير بريطانيا. والدولة الوحيدة بين "الدول الثلاث الكبرى" في الاتحاد الأوروبي التي ظلت مستقرة هي ألمانيا، في انتظار إعادة انتخاب المستشارة أنجيلا ميركل في سبتمبر/أيلول.
وتود إيطاليا لو تحل محل المملكة المتحدة في الثلاثي الأقوى في أوروبا. ولكن يتعين على إيطاليا أن ترتب أمورها في الداخل أولا. ومن الواضح أن رئيس الوزراء السابق ماتيو رينزي، الذي يحاول العودة إلى القمة، ليس ماكرون الإيطالي. أياً كان حجم مواهب وطاقات رينزي، فإنه يفتقر إلى جاذبية ماكرون وقدرته على فهم جمهور الناخبين.
من ناحية أخرى، يعني التوازن الجديد الأفضل بين ألمانيا وفرنسا تحقيق تقدم كبير على مسار تثبيت الاستقرار الأوروبي. فلم تكن مشكلة أوروبا، خلافا لمزاعم العديد من المنتقدين، "الكثير من ألمانيا". بل كانت "القليل من فرنسا". وعلى هذا فإن "اللحظة الفرنسية" ربما تُفضي إلى "لحظة أوروبية"، إذا كانت تعني إعادة تشكيل تحالف فرنسي ألماني فعّال.
يتعين على الأميركيين أيضا أن يفهموا التحولات الجارية في أوروبا. فقبل بضعة أيام، في إطار مؤتمر دولي استضافته مدينة البندقية، حث أحد الجمهوريين المحافظين الأوروبيين على "الكف عن انتقاد إدارة ترمب على هذا النحو". وأضاف محذرا أنهم إن لم يفعلوا، "فسوف تكون النتيجة الوحيدة هي أن نصبح أسوأ كثيرا. فهل تريدون حقا أن تُترَكوا وحيدين مع ألمانيا القوية للغاية؟".
بصرف النظر عن التهديد الضمني، فإن الفكرة القائلة بأن البديل لأميركا هو أن "تُترَك فرنسا وحدها" مع "ألمانيا القوية للغاية" فكرة مسلية. ذلك أن ألمانيا لم تكن راغبة قَط في الانفراد على قمة الاتحاد الأوروبي؛ والآن مع تحول السياسة الفرنسية بفضل ماكرون، فلن تضطر ألمانيا إلى البقاء هناك.
قد لا تكون العواطف كافية لتفسير كل الحقائق السياسية. ولكن التحول في المزاج الوطني في بريطانيا وفرنسا لا يمكن إنكاره، وسوف يلعب دورا متزايد الأهمية في تحديد سياسة أوروبا.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Terence McGuire
'Paris, although undeniably more beautiful,...'
Emotive - your view is not necessarily the same as others. You are comparing two capital cities similar to comparing two sports 'football' and 'rugby' both of which are played by teams and are equally, visibly not the same at all. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Here is the insanity of the EU position - an entirely avoidable budgetary black hole and a major budgetary provider leaving simply because the dogma of not letting a short term free movement cap be put in place
'The European Commission believes Brexit could leave the EU with a budget black hole of up to €20 billion.
Speaking on Wednesday at the launch of a reflection paper on the future of the EU's finances, European budget commissioner Günther Oettinger said the bloc would have to make "hard choices" and consider budget cuts.'
https://ec.europa.eu/commission/publications/reflection-paper-future-eu-finances_en
Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
Thank you so much for explaining how useless it is to keep dragging the German boogeyman out of the cupboard to frighten the voters, and how contrived and trivial this spiel appears to Europeans. These scare tactics have long lost any impact yet Brits and Americans alike seem so convinced people lay awake over it day and night. But now France has stepped up on the European stage the Brits might change tactics and try to drag the ghost of Robespierre in the anti-EU scare show. That will be just as effective. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Gerry
The French problem is entirely created by the French and their pantomime is distraction politics. That is why Macron is outward looking, he cannot solve the problem on his doorstep Read more
Comment Commented Peter Lintner
Hopefully, the good mood in France remains also once ECB starts hiking rates and stop printing money out of thin air like a thirld world banana central bank. Dont hold your breath though .... Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
It is always most interesting to observe DM's thinking in process and to see his entirely subjective and unobjective output
I am only too glad to see the French living in hope. With Macron they will surely need it. How DM can celebrate a record low turnout as a crowning democratic achievement is beyond me Read more
Comment Commented Prashant Kotak
Sentiment waves are fine, but national prosperity doesn’t really work that way, does it? The rise or demise of nations is not determined because fortune decides to hold the hand of one politician (in Macron), while frying another (in May) with a lightning bolt.
The real issue likely to determine the future status of various nations is how well they are prepared to face the impending tech-driven maelstrom that is about to engulf the globe. In fact, even a cursory look at the two countries will tell you that Britain is much more engaged at the small business level, with the number of tech-startups (especially in software and biosciences), well above anything in France. I mean, there is lots of lip-service and bla-bla around a handful of companies like BlaBlaCar and Criteo, but in real terms these high-profilers are swamped by for example the sheer number of small and medium sized Fintechs in London compared with Paris - which doesn’t bode well for Paris’s ambition to steal London’s Finance crown.
One way to look at recent events in Britain and France would be to acknowledge that something deep in their psyche is telling both populations that it is time for big changes. Britain chose Brexit, and France reacted by electing… Macron. Of the two, which is the act that signifies a true desire to confront change?
It is a very big act of faith to assume that the world has changed because France has decided to elect Macron. Macron has talked about reforms he intends to introduce, but the operative word is very much “intends”. My expectation remains that Macron will actually deliver diddly-squat.
Thatcher started to introduce labor, tax and free-market reforms into a kicking and screaming Britain in the 80’s with great divisiveness, but these started bearing fruit from 92 onwards, after Britain was forcibly ejected from the ERM. Macron wants to repeat these now in France (and without the attendant pain apparently) but it's too late for all that. Macron cannot expect to succeed by applying 20th century solutions when the EU is actually facing monstrous 21st century problems, the biggest of which by far is the automation-driven unemployment tsunami that is round the corner globally —this is likely to overtake anything Macron does, and will make the EU’s current travails look like a chimpanzee’s tea party. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
The continuing hope is that France, with Macron, will sufficiently influence France and its people, with new dynamism and optimism towards an economically more dynamic economy and a considerably more efficient state, less unsustainable debt, and less uncovered future entitlement obligations. Then, the influencing of Europe is very welcome. Read more
Comment Commented shanmugham anand
The time France has fully relied upon outside power(s)(?) has ended. And Macron is not Schuman. What next? Read more
Comment Commented leo keller
votre article est absolument épatant pour employer un mot que jean d'Ormesson affectionne.
Merci
leo Read more
