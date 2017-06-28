10

الجغرافيا السياسية المتغيرة للعاطفة الأوروبية

باريس ــ في الآونة الأخيرة، ظَهَر مثلث جديد من العاطفة الجيوسياسية في أوروبا: فقد كَفَّت بريطانيا العظمى عن الشعور بأنها أرفع مقاما من فرنسا، وتوقفت فرنسا عن الشعور بأنها أقل مقاما من ألمانيا. والسؤال الآن هو ما إذا كان هذا التحول العاطفي كفيلا بإعادة ترتيب موازين القوى في أوروبا، وربما العالَم، في نهاية المطاف.

الواقع أن التطورات الجارية حاليا في بريطانيا وفرنسا حاسمة. ويبقى أن نرى كيف قد يصلح البريطانيون الضرر الذي يلحقونه بأنفسهم من خلال مستنقع الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي. ولا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كان الفرنسيون قادرين على تسخير الطاقة القوية والإيجابية التي تشع من رئيسهم الجديد إيمانويل ماكرون لتنفيذ الإصلاحات المطلوبة بشدة.

ولكن حتى في حين تتواصل هذه الشكوك، ينخرط كل من البلدين في تحول عاطفي مجموعه صِفرا، ومن المستحيل تجاهله. ففي الماضي كان المسافر من باريس إلى لندن يستشعر بسهولة الفارق بين المدينتين. فكانت لندن تتفجر بالدينامية والنشاط، وتفخر بتأكيد ذاتها بوصفها عاصمة العالَم للتعددية الثقافية. أما باريس فكانت على الرغم من كونها أكثر جمالا على نحو لا يمكن إنكاره عُرضة لخطر التحول إلى روما جديدة، سجينة ماضيها المجيد، فكانت مكانا للزيارة في أفضل تقدير، ولكنها لم تكن مكانا يصلح للإقامة.

واليوم، انتُزِعَت الثقة من بريطانيا بفِعل الاضطرابات الاجتماعية والسياسية، والإرهاب، وعدم اليقين بشأن مستقبل البلاد. وتشير بعض استطلاعات الرأي إلى أنه في حين يتمسك أولئك الذين صوتوا لصالح الخروج البريطاني بقرارهم، فإن المشاعر المناهضة للاتحاد الأوروبي تراجعت، وانحسرت إرادة الانسحاب من الاتحاد الأوروبي. ويبدو أن الناخبين يتصارعون مع الكيفية التي قد يجعل بها انسحابهم المملكة المتحدة أكثر أمانا أو كيف قد يلبي احتياجات الأكثر فقرا واحتياجا.

وفي فرنسا، على النقيض من ذلك، يستشعر المرء طاقة جديدة وإيجابية. فقد عاد الأمل في مستقبل أفضل، وهو ما انعكس في تأييد الشعب الفرنسي الساحق لطلب باريس استضافة الألعاب الأوليمبية الصيفية في عام 2024. قبل 12 عاما، في يوليو/تموز 2005، عندما مُنِحَت مدينة لندن امتياز تنظيم الألعاب الأوليمبية الصيفية في عام 2012، ساعدت استضافة الألعاب، التي تمثل رمزا عالميا للتوقعات الإيجابية، في رفع الروح المعنوية في المملكة المتحدة. (وإن كان الاحتفال لم يدم طويلا، بسبب الهجوم الإرهابي على شبكة النقل في لندن في اليوم التالي).

بطبيعة الحال، لا يعني التفاؤل الفرنسي أن أولئك الذين هُزِموا في صناديق الاقتراع لن ينزلوا إلى الشوارع احتجاجا، وخاصة في معارضة تنفيذ إصلاحات قوانين العمل الفرنسية. ولكن المعارضة الآن أصبحت أقلية في بلد حيث المزاج أكثر خفة، بل وربما حتى أكثر ابتهاجا. ويصدق هذا حتى إذا وضعنا في الاعتبار انخفاض إقبال الناخبين على صناديق الاقتراع في الانتخابات التشريعية الأخيرة إلى مستويات غير مسبوقة.

يذكرني المزاج الحالي بالأجواء التي سادت لفترة وجيزة في فرنسا في يوليو/تموز 1998، بعد فوز فرنسا على البرازيل في نهائي كأس العالَم لكرة القدم. ولكن هذه المرة، ربما يكون الشعور بالابتهاج أعمق وأطول أمدا. فالبيئة الاقتصادية في أوروبا أكثر محاباة، ويشهد ميزان القوى بين النقابات العمالية الفرنسية تحولا لصالح اتحاد العمال الديمقراطي الفرنسي الميال إلى الإصلاح، وبعيدا عن الاتحاد العام للعمال الأكثر إيديولوجية.

ويعني اقتران موهبة الزعامة بالحظ الحسن المتواصل، للمرة الأولى في عقود من الزمن في فرنسا، أن التفاؤل الحذر ربما يكون مبررا. وفي إعادة صياغة مقولة المنظر السياسي الإيطالي أنطونيو جرامتشي: يستطيع المرء أن يتحدث عن "تفاؤل العقل" المبرر في فرنسا.

فنتيجة لانتخاب ماكرون، وفشل رهان رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي على تمكينها بفضل الانتخابات العامة المبكرة التي دعت إليها في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر من التفاوض على الخروج من الاتحاد الأوروبي من موقع قوة، بات تأثير فرنسا على اتجاه أوروبا الآن أقوى كثيرا من تأثير بريطانيا. والدولة الوحيدة بين "الدول الثلاث الكبرى" في الاتحاد الأوروبي التي ظلت مستقرة هي ألمانيا، في انتظار إعادة انتخاب المستشارة أنجيلا ميركل في سبتمبر/أيلول.

وتود إيطاليا لو تحل محل المملكة المتحدة في الثلاثي الأقوى في أوروبا. ولكن يتعين على إيطاليا أن ترتب أمورها في الداخل أولا. ومن الواضح أن رئيس الوزراء السابق ماتيو رينزي، الذي يحاول العودة إلى القمة، ليس ماكرون الإيطالي. أياً كان حجم مواهب وطاقات رينزي، فإنه يفتقر إلى جاذبية ماكرون وقدرته على فهم جمهور الناخبين.

من ناحية أخرى، يعني التوازن الجديد الأفضل بين ألمانيا وفرنسا تحقيق تقدم كبير على مسار تثبيت الاستقرار الأوروبي. فلم تكن مشكلة أوروبا، خلافا لمزاعم العديد من المنتقدين، "الكثير من ألمانيا". بل كانت "القليل من فرنسا". وعلى هذا فإن "اللحظة الفرنسية" ربما تُفضي إلى "لحظة أوروبية"، إذا كانت تعني إعادة تشكيل تحالف فرنسي ألماني فعّال.

يتعين على الأميركيين أيضا أن يفهموا التحولات الجارية في أوروبا. فقبل بضعة أيام، في إطار مؤتمر دولي استضافته مدينة البندقية، حث أحد الجمهوريين المحافظين الأوروبيين على "الكف عن انتقاد إدارة ترمب على هذا النحو". وأضاف محذرا أنهم إن لم يفعلوا، "فسوف تكون النتيجة الوحيدة هي أن نصبح أسوأ كثيرا. فهل تريدون حقا أن تُترَكوا وحيدين مع ألمانيا القوية للغاية؟".

بصرف النظر عن التهديد الضمني، فإن الفكرة القائلة بأن البديل لأميركا هو أن "تُترَك فرنسا وحدها" مع "ألمانيا القوية للغاية" فكرة مسلية. ذلك أن ألمانيا لم تكن راغبة قَط في الانفراد على قمة الاتحاد الأوروبي؛ والآن مع تحول السياسة الفرنسية بفضل ماكرون، فلن تضطر ألمانيا إلى البقاء هناك.

قد لا تكون العواطف كافية لتفسير كل الحقائق السياسية. ولكن التحول في المزاج الوطني في بريطانيا وفرنسا لا يمكن إنكاره، وسوف يلعب دورا متزايد الأهمية في تحديد سياسة أوروبا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali