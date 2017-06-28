الجغرافيا السياسية المتغيرة للعاطفة الأوروبية

Prashant Kotak JUN 28, 2017

Sentiment waves are fine, but national prosperity doesn’t really work that way, does it? The rise or demise of nations is not determined because fortune decides to hold the hand of one politician (in Macron), while frying another (in May) with a lightning bolt.



The real issue likely to determine the future status of various nations is how well they are prepared to face the impending tech-driven maelstrom that is about to engulf the globe. In fact, even a cursory look at the two countries will tell you that Britain is much more engaged at the small business level, with the number of tech-startups (especially in software and biosciences), well above anything in France. I mean, there is lots of lip-service and bla-bla around a handful of companies like BlaBlaCar and Criteo, but in real terms these high-profilers are swamped by for example the sheer number of small and medium sized Fintechs in London compared with Paris - which doesn’t bode well for Paris’s ambition to steal London’s Finance crown.



One way to look at recent events in Britain and France would be to acknowledge that something deep in their psyche is telling both populations that it is time for big changes. Britain chose Brexit, and France reacted by electing… Macron. Of the two, which is the act that signifies a true desire to confront change?



It is a very big act of faith to assume that the world has changed because France has decided to elect Macron. Macron has talked about reforms he intends to introduce, but the operative word is very much “intends”. My expectation remains that Macron will actually deliver diddly-squat.



Thatcher started to introduce labor, tax and free-market reforms into a kicking and screaming Britain in the 80’s with great divisiveness, but these started bearing fruit from 92 onwards, after Britain was forcibly ejected from the ERM. Macron wants to repeat these now in France (and without the attendant pain apparently) but it's too late for all that. Macron cannot expect to succeed by applying 20th century solutions when the EU is actually facing monstrous 21st century problems, the biggest of which by far is the automation-driven unemployment tsunami that is round the corner globally —this is likely to overtake anything Macron does, and will make the EU’s current travails look like a chimpanzee’s tea party. Read more