The Changing Geopolitics of European Emotion

PARIS – A new triangle of geopolitical emotion has emerged in Europe: Great Britain has ceased feeling superior to France, and France has stopped feeling inferior to Germany. The question is whether this sentimental transformation will ultimately reorder the balance of power in Europe, and possibly the world.
Developments currently underway in Britain and France will prove decisive. It remains to be seen how the British repair the damage they are inflicting upon themselves through the Brexit quagmire. And it is still unclear if the French can harness the strong and positive energy of their new president, Emmanuel Macron, to implement badly needed reforms.
But even as those uncertainties play out, both countries are engaging in a kind of zero-sum transfer of emotions that is impossible to ignore. In the past, traveling to London from Paris, one could easily sense the difference between the two cities. London was bursting with dynamism, and proud to assert itself as the world capital of multiculturalism. Paris, although undeniably more beautiful, was in danger of becoming a new Rome, a prisoner of its past glory, at best a place to visit, but not a place to be.
Today, confidence has been sucked out of Britain by social and political upheaval, terrorism, and uncertainty about the country’s future. According to some opinion polls, while those who voted for Brexit stand by their decision, anti-European Union sentiment has waned, and the will to leave the EU has abated. Voters seem to be wrestling with how their departure will make the United Kingdom safer or address the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable.
In France, by contrast, one feels a new and positive energy. Hope for a better future has returned, reflected in the French public’s overwhelming support for Paris’s bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. Hosting the games, a global symbol of positive expectations, lifted the UK’s spirits 12 years ago, in July 2005, when London was awarded the 2012 Summer Olympics. (The celebration was cut short, however, when terrorists attacked the London transport system the following day).
Of course, French optimism does not mean that those defeated at the ballot box will not take to the streets, especially to oppose the implementation of reforms to French labor laws. But the opposition is now a minority in a country where the mood is lighter, even cheerful. That is true even if one takes into consideration the record-low voter turnout in the recent legislative elections.
The current mood reminds me of the atmosphere that briefly prevailed in France in July 1998, after “Les Tricolores” triumphed over Brazil in the final of the soccer World Cup. But this time, the feeling of elation may run deeper and last longer. The economic environment in Europe is more favorable, and the balance of power among French trade unions is shifting in favor of the reform-minded Confédération française démocratique du travail, and away from the more ideological Confédération générale du travail.
A combination of leadership talent and continuing luck means that, for the first time in decades in France, a prudent optimism may be justified. To paraphrase the Italian political theorist Antonio Gramsci, one could speak of a justified “optimism of the intellect” in France.
As a result of Macron’s election, and British Prime Minister Theresa May’s failed bet that the snap general election she called earlier this month would enable her to negotiate Brexit from a position of strength, France is now influencing the direction of Europe far more than Britain is. The only country of the EU’s “Big Three” that has remained stable is Germany, in anticipation of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s reelection in September.
Italy would love to replace the UK in Europe’s power trio. But Italy must get its own act together first. Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is trying to push his way back to the top, is not an Italian Macron. Whatever talent and energy Renzi may have, he lacks Macron’s gravitas and understanding of the electorate.
Meanwhile, a new and better balance between Germany and France implies significant progress for European stabilization. Europe’s problem, contrary to what many critics have claimed, has not been “too much Germany.” It has been “too little France.” A “French moment” can therefore mean a “European moment,” if it means reconstituting an effective Franco-German alliance.
Americans, too, must understand the shifts that are taking place in Europe. A few days ago, at an international conference in Venice, a conservative Republican urged Europeans to “stop criticizing the Trump administration the way you do.” Otherwise, he warned, “The only result is that we will become much worse. And do you really want to be left alone with a very strong Germany?”
Disregarding the implied threat, the idea that the alternative to America is to be “left alone” with a “very strong Germany” is amusing. Germany, after all, has never wanted to be alone atop the EU; and now, with Macron’s makeover of French politics, it will not need to be.
Emotions may not be sufficient to explain all political realities. But the shift in national mood in Britain and France is undeniable, and it will play an increasingly important role in defining the politics of Europe.
Steve Hurst
It is always most interesting to observe DM's thinking in process and to see his entirely subjective and unobjective output
I am only too glad to see the French living in hope. With Macron they will surely need it. How DM can celebrate a record low turnout as a crowning democratic achievement is beyond me
Prashant Kotak
Sentiment waves are fine, but national prosperity doesn’t really work that way, does it? The rise or demise of nations is not determined because fortune decides to hold the hand of one politician (in Macron), while frying another (in May) with a lightning bolt.
The real issue likely to determine the future status of various nations is how well they are prepared to face the impending tech-driven maelstrom that is about to engulf the globe. In fact, even a cursory look at the two countries will tell you that Britain is much more engaged at the small business level, with the number of tech-startups (especially in software and biosciences), well above anything in France. I mean, there is lots of lip-service and bla-bla around a handful of companies like BlaBlaCar and Criteo, but in real terms these high-profilers are swamped by for example the sheer number of small and medium sized Fintechs in London compared with Paris - which doesn’t bode well for Paris’s ambition to steal London’s Finance crown.
One way to look at recent events in Britain and France would be to acknowledge that something deep in their psyche is telling both populations that it is time for big changes. Britain chose Brexit, and France reacted by electing… Macron. Of the two, which is the act that signifies a true desire to confront change?
It is a very big act of faith to assume that the world has changed because France has decided to elect Macron. Macron has talked about reforms he intends to introduce, but the operative word is very much “intends”. My expectation remains that Macron will actually deliver diddly-squat.
Thatcher started to introduce labor, tax and free-market reforms into a kicking and screaming Britain in the 80’s with great divisiveness, but these started bearing fruit from 92 onwards, after Britain was forcibly ejected from the ERM. Macron wants to repeat these now in France (and without the attendant pain apparently) but it's too late for all that. Macron cannot expect to succeed by applying 20th century solutions when the EU is actually facing monstrous 21st century problems, the biggest of which by far is the automation-driven unemployment tsunami that is round the corner globally —this is likely to overtake anything Macron does, and will make the EU’s current travails look like a chimpanzee’s tea party. Read more
Bernhard Kopp
The continuing hope is that France, with Macron, will sufficiently influence France and its people, with new dynamism and optimism towards an economically more dynamic economy and a considerably more efficient state, less unsustainable debt, and less uncovered future entitlement obligations. Then, the influencing of Europe is very welcome.
shanmugham anand
The time France has fully relied upon outside power(s)(?) has ended. And Macron is not Schuman. What next?
leo keller
votre article est absolument épatant pour employer un mot que jean d'Ormesson affectionne.

Merci

leo
Merci
leo Read more
