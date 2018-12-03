Putting the Public Back in Public Health

The UK government’s involvement in directing public funds towards innovation in the defence field is not a good example of how the State should go about aligning upstream research funding with downstream applications for the purpose of serving public objectives.



The facts are that this approach to defence spending has failed miserably, as confirmed by the National Audit Office, over the last 35 years or so. Most notably, there is a mismatch between the 10-year forward Equipment Plan, and the Treasury-specified budget for the purchase of new equipment, which MoD is simply unable to reconcile. What’s more, for a second year in a row, the NAO has found that MoD’s plan to buy new military equipment over the next ten years is unaffordable.



Far from getting more involved in the defence arena, the government is actually taking a step back.



It has just dawned on the Government that as the Brexit tide goes out, there will be a further squeeze on public finances and it won’t be able to subsidise the defence industry any longer – certainly not in perpetuity, as vested interests would want! To this end, it is seeking to elicit input of private sector investment capital into defence equipment development programmes, to replace taxpayer funds which will serve to lessen the burden on the public purse and also help the Government cope with the financial fallout from Brexit.



In its latest policy statement on defence procurement expressed in the Defence Industrial Policy published in December 2017, the Government says (on page 32):



“We want to encourage more private venture capital into the defence sector, including from non-traditional defence suppliers. Co-investment (where both industry and Government jointly invest) is commonplace in the civil aerospace and automotive sectors, and we want to see more of this in defence”.



Government policy documents are, almost always, framed in language which is deliberately ambiguous in meaning (to sow confusion and conceal real intent, as seen on evolving Brexit positions), leaving them open to multiple interpretations – indeed, as many times as there are readers. However, on this occasion, the message behind the words cannot be clearer.



After decades of propping up the defence industry with unquestioning support, the Government is realistic in its aims and recognises that the private sector will not willingly put forward or risk its own money. Nevertheless, it has come to the conclusion that industry’s appetite for self-funding will only be boosted when the market-based instrument of competition is applied more rigorously.



Defence procurement officials are famous for sticking to tried-and-failed practices of the past, which is why the Secretary of State for Defence has taken to invoking the oft quoted saying “If you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got” in relation to the behavioural change he is expecting in people directly underneath him at MoD.



To this end, it would be a mistake for MoD to underestimate the formidable resistance that will be put up by defence contractors, or resort to the failed approach of gentle persuasion and talking, to try to convince them to stake their own money. Nor will the presently applied ‘sudden death’ competition (which abruptly reduces the field of bidders from six to one, thereby removing the incentive for the single Contractor to perform) cut it anymore.



Instead, the Government should select the winning Contractor from a choice of industry teams, by running a multiple-phase winner-takes-all competition (see this illustration pic.twitter.com/RUToAZ6thx) on the basis of a level playing field genuinely open to all-comers, including non-domiciled suppliers, with the rules of the contest declared at the outset – and combine it with use of Government’s considerable power of coercion, exercised judiciously.



Accordingly, each Bidder should be invited to declare that part of the bottom-line Selling Price for the overall programme which is to be paid for, from his own (or third party) funds to advance the developmental status of his starting-point for the Technical Solution – as a separate line item on DEFFORM 47, to enable Abbey Wood Team Leader to make a like-for-like comparison. The more money bidders put in, the less MoD will have to contribute, and the lower the risk that the Team Leader will be censured for exceeding the sanctioned budget. See this illustration pic.twitter.com/UIZFTSayqq on how it works.



Normal commercial pressures and market forces inherent within the context of a multiple-phase winner-takes-all competition will, in themselves, compel defence contractors to take a business decision to voluntarily make a contribution from their own funds – not, because the Government says so, as some people in the pay of the State with inflated egos seem to think, but because of the omnipresent threat from the Competition! It will not even require expenditure of procurement officials’ time, in trying to persuade bidders to put forward their own money – saving MoD an enormous amount in overhead costs.



Such a feat has not been achieved on any previous equipment acquisition programme for the UK’s Armed Forces, not least, because no one (including the Secretary of State for Defence) has being able to provide convincing evidence of any private sector capital invested – instead, this issue has been dominated by lies, disinformation and spin.



Another beneficial side-effect of getting bidders to put in their own money is that they will be inclined to take greater responsibility for the way they go about designing, developing, integrating, prototyping, manufacturing and supporting their equipment, instead of constantly plotting to contrive situations which will entice acquisition officials into partaking in detailed design decisions relating to the evolving Technical Solution – as has been the case hitherto, on equipment acquisition programmes wholly funded by MoD.



In staking their own funds, bidders implicitly acknowledge and accept a proportionate share of programme risks, so relieving the strain on public finances and with it, ensuring that MoD gets more for its money than it would otherwise do. Additionally, the long-standing practice of bidders concealing technical risks from MoD will cease immediately.



This is because the fundamental tenants of engineering principles require that work with attendant higher risks be initiated and concluded first, leaving only low risk work for completion until after the main investment decision has been taken.



An added benefit to be derived from compelling bidders to borrow funds from third parties such as Finance Houses or private equity partners to pay for the cost of developing their Technical Solutions is that, the monitoring and scrutinising function will be automatically transferred from MoD to the lending institutions, who are likely to be much more rigorous and demanding regarding day-to-day performance than disengaged, here-today-gone-tomorrow procurement officials – yet another good reason why the headcount at MoD’s arms-length defence procurement organisation at Abbey Wood, Bristol should be cut even further!



It is one thing for elite politicians to make ambitious statements in glossy documents for public consumption, and quite another to get front-line procurement officials to implement this policy so that it delivers the outputs, as promised. The acid test will be the actual figure in pounds sterling quoted by bidders on DEFFORM 47 – any number greater than zero will be clear indication that effective implementation of this policy is under way. The legislative branch has a role to play here. To enable Parliament to hold the Government to account and scrutinise the ongoing effectiveness of this policy, it should insist that data on private sector investment capital committed during each phase of equipment procurement programmes be made available, on a regular basis.



The ultimate aim is to gradually cut the Government’s contribution of funds down to zero, commensurate with achievement of levels of competitiveness in the Defence Industry comparable with that exhibited by world-beating, export-orientated, advanced technology non-defence companies in the UK – which happen to pose a nil cost burden upon the taxpayer.



After all, it is called the Private Sector for a reason – so that it can use Private Sector funds, not Public Sector subsidy to innovate, grow, create jobs and make a profit.

@JagPatel3