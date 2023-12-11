American Exceptionalism in 2024

To me, personally, the sentence below is the only source of American Exceptionalism:



"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed... "



When this sentence was put to paper, it might have sounded more like a sick joke than a realistic proclamation of fundamental beliefs. The "Founders" put this sentence to paper as a justification for their own thrust to separate themselves from the British Crown, a thrust which, in and of itself, was a result of financial dispute over taxation. Understanding potentially grave consequences of their actions, the Founders invoked the Almighty Himself as a justification for their actions. The Constitution, as well as continuing slaveholding by the Founders show, without any doubt, their hypocrisy.



Nonetheless, astonishingly, the founding sentence acquired a life of it's own. It caused a mix of terrible strife and halting progress within the US, but progress nonetheless. In the international context, the Declaration, if taken literally, is truly revolutionary. For the first time in human history (?), it puts an individual ahead of the King or the Motherland. The Motherland is a sum of individuals with inalienable rights, rather than individuals being the subjects of the Motherland, represented by the King or a Dictator.



Because of the fundamental, internal strife within the US, the US itself has been frequently accused of being similar to autocratic regimes that it opposes. These accusations are often very well founded. The fact that the US still retains the status of Exceptional is not because US is perfect ,or often even good, but because everyone else tends to be so much worse, particularly in the last century, smoothly transitioning into increasingly similar horrors in this century. A deep dive into pre WW2 relations between the US and Nazi Germany is very instructive with this respect, but beyond the scope of a post.