The Myth of the 1%

The .1% have rigged the system to hide their real income - so I'm not surprised that the share of income after taxes hasn't changed. I've worked with three multi-billionaires so I know first-hand that their political allies have rigged the system to distort the data. Anybody remember Enron and their 10's of thousands of offshores? Well, every rich person has been using offshores to convert profits into losses for many decades, and all the major accounting firms have specialists to arrange such things. Any entity can owe money to, or buy a service from, an offshore. That can convert any profit or income into a tax free loss which becomes untraceable. In turn, groups of executives/bankers/investors can own various classes of stocks in offshores - that stock having a negligible face value yet allowing control of massive wealth offshore (yes, billions.) So the income is completely invisible, yet available for use anytime thru a maze of offshores. And for money already visible in the US, it can be invested in a CDO which has been designed to lose the money to offshores. Or there is the old trick of creating a legal casino in order to take "sure thing" bets in the future. No reporting required -- it is a possible transfer in the future. So the betting contract itself becomes "fungible tender" which can be involved in transactions and then torn up in the end, with no record of ownership/corruption/collusion. It is possible to pass laws to stop all of this, claims by politicians and the rich notwithstanding. And please remember all this when you think of the philanthropists who say they will "give it all away". They are only giving away some visible billions in order to avoid backlash for being seen as the robber-barons that they actually are.