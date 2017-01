Cuando los tuits derrotan a la diplomacia

Anoop Tiwari JAN 18, 2017

There is more to agree than to disagree in what you said Mr. Tharoor but why don't you imagine the possibility of a changed world, moved and shaped by social media. Diplomacy indeed involves a lot of sensitive and serious issues hence opacity and clique but can you tell me any substantial harm other than challenging the conventional understanding of diplomacy as secret elite talk. Social media is creating a new normal, which you know better than anybody else.Threre have been good,bad and 'supressed' statesmen/women.Her reaction might be a reflection of latter than ease and speed information flow.I find what you wrote a little confusing and hazy in comparison to my previous understanding of you as a simplifier. Read more