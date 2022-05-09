A Better Globalization Might Rise from Hyper-Globalization’s Ashes

Paul A. Volcker, in his autography “Keeping at it”, valiantly confessed “The assets assigned the lowest risk, for which capital requirements were therefore low or nonexistent, were those that had the most political support: sovereign credits and home mortgages.”

---

The current de-globalization trend started after America's subprime mortgage crisis of 2007-09, and the subprime housing crisis was partly due to the low capital requirement assigned to home mortgages for the commercial banks in America, which in turn was caused mainly by the Congress's intention to enable the relatively poor people to own their own homes in the country, showing once again that the road to hell is paved with sincerity.

---

This time, when the pandemic broke out in America, coupled with the usual exaggeration of the seriousness of the pandemic by the free press, similar sincerity on the part of the American government reared its ugly head once again, in the form of ample free money of one form or another quickly distributed to the individuals and corporations of the country, leading to non-trivial demand-pull inflation when it is also combined with unexpected cost-push inflation owing to the global pandemic supply shocks and the Ukraine War.

---

The supply shock (and the War) turned just-in-time inventory to just-in-case inventory arrangements in many countries, further attenuating international division of labor, and so aggravating the current trend of de-globalization.

---