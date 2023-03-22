en English

PS Events: What Economics Is Missing

Videos
WEIM_Thumbnail_Play-Button
WEIM_1200x628-Event

PS Events: What Economics is Missing

Neglect the insights of women, particularly in economics, and society suffers. At PS’s next virtual event, What Economics Is Missing, Minouche Shafik, Dani Rodrik, Vera Songwe, and others will debate how to create the conditions for achieving genuine inclusivity in economics.

Register Now

Featured

https://prosyn.org/eK8JvtK