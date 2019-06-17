In the Company of Women
Amid stalled progress toward gender equality, the World Economic Forum predicts that it will take 202 years to close the global pay gap between men and women. Five leading thinkers discuss the institutional and cultural obstacles women face in the workplace, and what gender inequality is costing in terms of economic growth and wellbeing.
This film was created in collaboration with the Center on Capitalism and Society at Columbia University during the Center's Women in an Inclusive Economy conference.