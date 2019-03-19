Special Edition: Brexit, the Season Finale?

It has been two years and nine months since the people of the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. To say that the subsequent negotiations outlining exactly how Britain would withdraw from the bloc have been messy would be an understatement. Fintan O’Toole joins our podcast to discuss one of the thorniest issues: the Irish backstop.



