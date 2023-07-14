Currency, Conflict, and Global Order

Even though the US dollar remains our world's dominating hegemon global currency both in the present generation and in our children's next generation, the US and other DM countries may have to face a future global economic reality of rising adverse global terms of trade tilting against them vis-a-vis the world's EM countries represented by China.

I mean, Bretton Woods II (our dollars, your problems) may have to compete more and more with Bretton Woods III (our strategic commodity and energy resources, your problems).

Both the World Bank and the IMF may also have to face increasing competition from the EM countries' BRICS Bank.

Which means, a bigger and bigger share of the growing global economic cake may go to the world's EM countries in the coming decades, and so can no longer be mostly eaten by the DM countries led by the US alone.

---

It's said that the US monetary authority, in dealing with the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank, unfairly refuses to give legitimate and fair compensation to all the affected Asian depositors of the failing bank.

It's also said that many non-US central banks are now shipping their own gold bullions previously stored in the US back to their own countries, for obvious safety reason.

---