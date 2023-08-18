Will Donald Trump’s Indictments Have Economic Consequences?

Respected George Soros, Professor Jeffrey Frankel, Professor James K. Galbraith, Professor Joseph Stiglitz, Professor Lawrence H. Summers and Professor Laura Tyson,



I must say that Project Syndicate has done an exceptional job by taking a wide ranging view from the stalwarts of American public policy and economic wisdom, and this article represents above all a wisdom by means of most probably 400 years if I combine the years, of practice with both economy and policy.



Most of you have been working with American Presidents more closely though I have the opportunity to follow all American Presidents since President Bush by watching CNN in 1990s to early 00s and then on social media.



And there is always a possibility that Project Syndicate subscriptions are with Republicans as well and they would read this most brilliant note of experts that provides a most rational verdict on next US Elections. Well Republicans have no dearth of wise men and women.



However as this article suggests, the problem is that Donald Trump has announced to run for President in 2024 US elections. And if Republicans would support his candidature, the problem is with Republicans we well. As a Pakistani, I dont see much of a problem with Donald Trump. Whether Biden is a better President than Trump or any other Republican would a better presidential candidate that can bring in votes from the swing states , I have no doubt about the accuracy of the later part of the statement.



What is the problem with Donald Trump. Obviously with a small amount of intellect where one may try to understand that United States of America stands for notions like freedom, democracy, citizen rights and what have you and they all are very serious notions. Yes Donald Trump is mostly funny and his lack of seriousness has already weakened the cause of democracy in the US and the world. For a half serious man that I once was and still carry that part with me as maturity did came to me a bit late, I would consider his non serious attitude towards American Constitution and Climate Change to be highly detrimental to progress of American people and fulfillment of American dream for the people who represents young America.



Donald Trump is just not a President material as his politics exhibited in 2016-2020. Here Professor James Galbraith speaks for the developing world by suggesting that every US President started a war some where in the world. If I imagine that I am an American citizen living in the US, I think I wouldnt have much problem with it other than Vietnam War and Iraq War and even young Americans of those times didn't approve those wars.



By and large American Presidents have been great to their fellow Americans though with foreign policy follies. Yes as a Pakistani I feel that America could have better relationship with Pakistan. And to think about it, every American President did think noble about Pakistan and supported cause of democracy and empowerment of the people.



The challenge of Global Warming needs a very serious efforts in part of the world leaders where the US is leading under Biden government after living in denial during Trump era. For Biden, politics is what he always learned to do, whereas for Trump, politics is a means to some ends where self glory is the most visible one.



Thereby, great words of wisdom by all of you and clearly you resent the idea that Trump would be elected for the second term. Rather there is some level of caution and dread in your words for considering the mere possibility of such an election result.



Very wisely suggested by all of you that economy would not matter in either Trump victory or if Biden continues with the second term but it is the very social fabric of United States of America that is under threat in former case. And as you hint towards US becoming a country where institutions are ignored in post Trump second term as President, it indeed is a scary thought.



Yes in democracy people matter but it is the institutions that deliver through all seriousness in effort. And Institutions are built after centuries of serious work of intellectuals like you representing many generations of effort.



Billions of lives are depending on US elections as effects of Climate Change are becoming more pronounced where as Trump represents a political base for Climate Change naysayers.



I agree the stakes are even higher. Yes Republicans should do all the politics but it should be for rationality that the US economy, science and culture represents.