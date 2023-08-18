OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
Will Donald Trump’s Indictments Have Economic Consequences?
As the United States approaches a presidential election year, one of the likely candidates, former President Donald Trump, is facing four criminal indictments and a total of 91 felony charges. George Soros predicts that “Trump will be found guilty at least in some cases,” and “will be in jail” by Election Day – circumstances that would make him “unlikely to be elected.” But Soros also warns that, if Trump does manage to avoid accountability, the United States will “face a constitutional crisis that is likely to bring an economic crisis as well.”
In this Big Question, we share Soros’ full comment on the coming presidential campaign, and ask Jeffrey Frankel, James K. Galbraith, Joseph E. Stiglitz, Lawrence H. Summers, and Laura Tyson what economic risks they foresee.