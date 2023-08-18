 Skip to main content
Access provided by

The Big Picture brings together a range of PS commentaries to give readers a comprehensive understanding of topics in the news – and the deeper issues driving the news. The Big Question features concise contributor analysis and predictions on timely topics.

bq - trump indictment Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Will Donald Trump’s Indictments Have Economic Consequences?

As the United States approaches a presidential election year, one of the likely candidates, former President Donald Trump, is facing four criminal indictments and a total of 91 felony charges. George Soros predicts that “Trump will be found guilty at least in some cases,” and “will be in jail” by Election Day – circumstances that would make him “unlikely to be elected.” But Soros also warns that, if Trump does manage to avoid accountability, the United States will “face a constitutional crisis that is likely to bring an economic crisis as well.”

In this Big Question, we share Soros’ full comment on the coming presidential campaign, and ask Jeffrey Frankel, James K. Galbraith, Joseph E. Stiglitz, Lawrence H. Summers, and Laura Tyson what economic risks they foresee.

Featured in this Big Question

  1. George SorosGeorge Soros
  2. Jeffrey FrankelJeffrey Frankel
  3. James K. GalbraithJames K. Galbraith
  4. Joseph E. StiglitzJoseph E. Stiglitz
  5. Lawrence H. SummersLawrence H. Summers
  6. Laura TysonLaura Tyson

To continue reading, register now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Subscribe

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

https://prosyn.org/3xsF4bs;

More
PS OnPoint

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.