What Will the Next Three Months Mean for Gaza and the Middle East?

As Israel’s war against Hamas nears the end of its fourth month, Israeli civilians are still being held hostage by Hamas, most of Gaza’s 2.2 million people have been displaced, and the risk of a wider regional conflagration is rising. But while a growing number of actors, including within Israel, are calling for a pause to the fighting, there is good reason to doubt that Israel’s right-wing government will curb its operations in Gaza.

In this Big Question, we ask Shlomo Ben-Ami, Charles A. Kupchan, and Mark Leonard what is likely to happen next.