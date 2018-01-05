Gentlemen,



Okay, interesting as far as it goes.

Now, let's look at innovation from an evolutionary point of view.

One way of describing biological speciation (innovation) is: the generation of original coding for a novel manner of relationship interface.

Biological speciation happens faster with an isolating mechanism: mountains, islands, being on the fringe of a population, etc.



Here's some innovation from a basement (not mom's, she's dead brah).



Most economists (youse guys too?), don't understand code, including monetary code, in a physics, evolution and complexity context.



That knowledge omission renders the above work as interesting, but unfortunately, as more policy duct tape when the whole dam's about to burst.



We're way past policy nudging because our problems are far more fundamental.

Here's one: The efficacy of world culture's dominant app -- humans deploying monetary code -- has been crushed by exponentially accelerating complexity.

The app lacks information processing Reach, Speed, Accuracy and Power, the very qualities necessary to pass natural selection tests.



Humans using monetary code sucks so bad as a value-calibration app that we're literally converting the sky and ocean into omnipotent terrorists wielding weapons of mass extinction, bringing the promise of "premature and perverted death" to our descendants.



Please see: Passing Natural Selection Tests http://ow.ly/b3lH30gFUUJ (3 minute read)



Culture, Complexity & Code2: http://ow.ly/4mJQ2r (longer, fuller treatment re code)