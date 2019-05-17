The Roots of European Division

The EU with 27 different members, each with their own language, culture, economy, were divided from the start.

By developing a trade Union (EEC) differences could be transformed into trade relations to mutual benefits.

However then it was decided to develop an EU ( a Superstate), with an Euro and an ESM (EU stabilty fund), an EU immigration policy ( breaching EU law).

This was done with economies which were not competitive: Result a Greek crises and an Euro crises, and increasing unemployment especially in Southern countries.

Then the EU expanded with several East European countries, who also had non-competitive economies. This resulted in young people migrating to West European countries.

In the West European countries it created unemployement and reduced salaries, while they also had to finance the EU expansion plans.

In some Western countries there has not been an increase in standard of living for ten years (yellow jackets).

The EU wanted to be a Union of altruistic values. In 2016 they admitted three times as many refugees as Australia, Canada and the USA combined, an example to the World.

The EU has a fake democratic governance, so the Europhiles can do as they please.

The Europhiles responsible for this mess are the EU Commission and France, who relentlessly push to develop the EU into an USSR.

France wants to make the EU into a transfer Union so that the Western Countries, especially Germany, can be made to pay for the Southern debts.

At the same time France fails to restructure it's own economy. Too many laborstrikes and too early retirement at 60. In some EU members 67.

Some in Brussles, like Juncker and Timmermans, are planning to legally admit Africans, because they want to diversify the European population (Marrakesh Pact).

This overambitious and suicidal management has become visible; between 2009 - 2017 the economy of the Eurozone decreased by 2,4 % while the economy of the US increased by 34 %.

I hope the elections next week will result in very different people at the EU Commission and a France that operates more as a member of the EU team.