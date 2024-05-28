Read More Summer 2024 Reading List
Every other week in PS Book Recommendations – a free newsletter, available to all registered users – PS contributors highlight books that have impressed them lately, and say why you should consider adding them to your bookshelf. Here, we present a selection of their recent recommendations. From airplane to beach, and everywhere in between, these books will keep you entertained, inspired, and enlightened all summer long.
Katharina Pistor Recommends...
Anush Kapadia, A Political Theory of Money
Pistor says: “In this recent book, Kapadia entwines a political theory of money with a financial theory of capitalism. Building on money theories in the tradition of Hyman Minsky, he offers an astute account of power and politics, thereby illuminating the problems burdening democracy in the context of global financial capitalism.” Read more from Pistor.