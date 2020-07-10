Toward a New Fiscal Constitution

Along with good specific proposals, the authors also make a general philosophical proposal, that "It is time to embrace the state’s unique and profound capacity for steering economic life in the interest of the common good." It's this philosophy that underlies and empowers all their specific recommendations.



Since they wouldn't want to burden their argument with the stigma, they don't use the taboo term "capitalism" or even the deprecated term "socialism." But what they are actually advocating at the level of state ideology is replacing capitalism with socialism.



As an ideology, capitalism, or "laissez faire," asserts that any involvement in direction of firms by others besides the capitalist owners — such as by employees, governments, or "society" — is illegitimate and socially harmful. That's because profits of the capitalist firm are a rational measure of capitalism's social benefits, rather than being merely a pleasurable result for capitalists. The illegitimacy of outside intervention in capitalist firms is also based on a concept of individualism that ignores the facts of social relations, viewing a contract between a firm and a person as an inviolable deal between equal individuals and denying that there's such a thing as "the public interest," since there are only individual persons (including firms as persons) and no corporate entity such as "society."



The opposite idea, that society as a whole exists, has a right to take economic initiatives including to direct some aspects of the activities of firms with many stakeholders, and may benefit from exercising that right, is "socialism," which is what the authors espouse in other words.