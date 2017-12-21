

A New Balance for the Global Age

Dec 21, 2017 The rise of populist, protectionist, and nationalist movements in recent years should not have come as a surprise, given the notable failures of free-market fundamentalism in the age of globalization. The danger now, however, is that without a new economic paradigm, the gains of globalization will be lost, while its ravages will continue.