OnPoint Subscriber Exclusive
The Big Picture brings together a range of PS commentaries to give readers a comprehensive understanding of topics in the news – and the deeper issues driving the news. The Big Question features concise contributor analysis and predictions on timely topics.
Could Trump Be a Dictator?
In a recent interview, Donald Trump, the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted former US president, declared that if he defeats Joe Biden next year in a rematch of the 2020 election, he would be a “dictator” only “on day one.” But there is good reason to believe that Trump’s authoritarian ambitions know few bounds.
In this Big Question, we ask Sergei Guriev, Aziz Huq, Nicholas Reed Langen, and Michael Lind what, if anything, could stop him from ending democracy in America.