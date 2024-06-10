The Economic World We’ve Lost
Populism has infected both major parties in the United States, leading to policies that previous generations of economic policymakers would immediately recognized as foolhardy and counter-productive. But whether the country can escape its self-destructive pessimism is anyone’s guess.
WASHINGTON, DC – The past decade has brought a sea change in US economic policy, and not for the better. Fueled by illiberal populism, Democrats and Republicans alike have cast aside principles and commitments that guided policymakers for decades after World War II. Long-term prosperity is now in jeopardy.