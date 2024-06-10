The Case for Optimism in the Muslim World
While some Muslim-majority countries are blessed with rich endowments of natural resources and are increasingly recognized as leading players in their regions, others are suffering famine, chronic poverty, and disease. This diversity suggests that manifestations of Islam are less important than robust political institutions.
ISTANBUL – These are turbulent times for the world, and especially for democracy and development. Although humanity’s material and technological progress is at its peak, democracy is in retreat, and we are a long way from achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.