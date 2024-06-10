Latin America’s Big Opportunity

Over the last three decades, economic growth in Central Europe, East and Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa has outpaced growth in Latin America, where most economies have actually become less sophisticated and diversified. But now, current global trends are creating an opportunity for a long-delayed takeoff.
WASHINGTON, DC – Latin America has long languished on the margins of globalization, its economic path marked by slow growth, inequality, and market concentration. Yet current geopolitical and commercial trends present an opportunity for faster, more inclusive growth, economic diversification, and technology-driven prosperity. After all, Latin America has much to offer a world that is both fragmenting and pursuing greener growth models. Moreover, its economic success would bolster the case for democracy around the world.
