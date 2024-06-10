drchowdhury1 Getty Images
India’s “Truman Show” Democracy

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade in power, he has brought the country’s mainstream media fully into line with his goal of establishing a Hindu supremacist political order. Accordingly, Indian media are now in the business of constructing an alternative reality that renders elections meaningless.

HONG KONG – Three days before the start of India’s parliamentary elections, the country’s national broadcaster, Doordarshan (DD), announced that it was changing the color of its logo to saffron, a symbol of divinity in Hinduism that has been appropriated by the far-right Hindu nationalist movement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads.

