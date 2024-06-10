India’s “Truman Show” Democracy
During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade in power, he has brought the country’s mainstream media fully into line with his goal of establishing a Hindu supremacist political order. Accordingly, Indian media are now in the business of constructing an alternative reality that renders elections meaningless.
HONG KONG – Three days before the start of India’s parliamentary elections, the country’s national broadcaster, Doordarshan (DD), announced that it was changing the color of its logo to saffron, a symbol of divinity in Hinduism that has been appropriated by the far-right Hindu nationalist movement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads.