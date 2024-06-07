Are the Kids All Right?

Fed up with endemic corruption, inequality, and dysfunctional politics, many young people across the West are drawn to far-right politics. If center-left and progressive parties cannot win back the youth vote, extremists like Donald Trump could get their chance to destroy the norms and institutions that allow democracy to function.
NEW YORK – Why are so many young people attracted to far-right politics? Polls show that 36% of French people aged 18-24 support Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, while roughly 31% in the Netherlands back Geert Wilders’s nationalist, anti-immigration Party for Freedom. Similarly, a recent poll finds that 26% of Americans aged 18-29 prefer former US President Donald Trump over the incumbent Joe Biden.
