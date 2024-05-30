Why Republicans Go Crawling Back to Donald Trump

High-profile Republicans, including those who have criticized Donald Trump sharply in the past, are scrambling to get on the former president’s good side before November. Their fecklessness exemplifies the sorry state of an American political class that appears unconcerned about the country's future.
WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump is the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, but his position is not nearly as strong as the headlines suggest. In fact, his lead in the polls remains within the margin of error, and in the ongoing Republican primaries, he continues to lose 10-20% of the vote to Nikki Haley, who dropped out of the race more than two months ago. Were it not for the assistance of right-wing media like Fox News, third-party and independent candidates, dark-money groups, and Russian influence operations, Trump’s numbers would be far worse than they appear today.
Despite all this, high-profile Republicans – including those who have criticized Trump sharply in the past – are scrambling to get on the former president’s good side before November. We know their motivation is not to “Make America Great Again” (MAGA), as Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan promised. So, what is going on?
Let us begin by listing who some of these people are. For starters, there is former US Attorney General William Barr. Despite doing all he could to protect Trump from his own bad (and often illegal) behavior while in office, Barr turned on his former boss after Trump attempted to subvert the 2020 election. Barr described Trump’s actions as “nauseating” and “despicable,” concluding that he “shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office.”
