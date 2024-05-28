Shaping our economies to reflect the World Health Organization’s goal of "health for all" is crucial to preventing, or at least responding faster to, future pandemics. But success will require new economic thinking and efforts to align health, economic, social, and environmental policy objectives.
LONDON – The world urgently needs a new global framework that emphasizes equity and draws on the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet as the World Health Assembly gets underway, member states’ failure to meet their deadline for a pandemic agreement looms large. Still, this year’s gathering offers some cause for hope, because member states will vote on a resolution on the “Economics of Health for All,” which is deeply informed by the work of the World Health Organization’s Council on the Economics of Health for All, which I chaired.
If the resolution passes, the WHO will have a mandate to start implementing the Council’s recommendations through its work with member states. Highlighting the linkages between health and the economy, it identifies specific steps that the organization and governments can take to establish health and well-being as a cross-cutting policymaking priority. The Council called on governments around the world to invest in health for all and to organize economic systems that value, finance, innovate for, and build capacity to achieve this goal.
Shaping our economies to reflect the goal of health for all is crucial to preventing, or at least responding faster to, future pandemics. But it requires aligning health, economic, social, and environmental policy objectives. While it is health ministers who will vote at this assembly, they should not be seen as the only ones responsible. Health for all requires a whole-of-government approach, and especially attention from ministers of finance and economic policy.
LONDON – The world urgently needs a new global framework that emphasizes equity and draws on the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet as the World Health Assembly gets underway, member states’ failure to meet their deadline for a pandemic agreement looms large. Still, this year’s gathering offers some cause for hope, because member states will vote on a resolution on the “Economics of Health for All,” which is deeply informed by the work of the World Health Organization’s Council on the Economics of Health for All, which I chaired.
If the resolution passes, the WHO will have a mandate to start implementing the Council’s recommendations through its work with member states. Highlighting the linkages between health and the economy, it identifies specific steps that the organization and governments can take to establish health and well-being as a cross-cutting policymaking priority. The Council called on governments around the world to invest in health for all and to organize economic systems that value, finance, innovate for, and build capacity to achieve this goal.
Shaping our economies to reflect the goal of health for all is crucial to preventing, or at least responding faster to, future pandemics. But it requires aligning health, economic, social, and environmental policy objectives. While it is health ministers who will vote at this assembly, they should not be seen as the only ones responsible. Health for all requires a whole-of-government approach, and especially attention from ministers of finance and economic policy.