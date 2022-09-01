Will Russia or the West Win the Economic and Financial Battle?

If history is any guide, the almost sure way to force Russia to stop the ongoing Ukraine War is a coming massive drop in global oil and gas prices, since oil and gas have always been Russia's main sources of government revenues partly used to support her expensive wars against her foreign enemies.

But this may require the US Fed to not only keep hiking rates to a relatively high nominal level, but also keep pursuing Quantitative Tightenings as well, with all the intended and unintended disinflationary and recessionary adverse consequences on both the US domestic economy and the rest of the world.

---

In history, a large part of Russia's war intention had always come from a big rise in the global price of oil.

Russia's invasion of Afghanistan was accompanied by the tremendous rise in the price of oil from US$12 to US$40.

When in 1986 the oil price dropped precipitously back to US$13, Russia

kept the war going on for another 2 years with difficulty, and eventually had to choose to retreat from Afghanistan.

(The eventual dissolution of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s can also partly be explained by the falling oil prices then.)

In 2008, when the oil price rose to exceed US$140, Russia launched a full-scale land, air and sea invasion of Georgia.

In 2012, when the oil price broke through US$100, and persisted until 2015, Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Early this year, oil price once again exceeded US$100, and the Ukraine War broke out.

---

So, to determine when the ongoing Ukraine War will stop, we only need to know when the oil price will drop back to US$30.

But, due to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Western countries, oil price kept on rising and exceeded US$120 a barrel in early June this year.

At that time the world's main financial media all predicted that if the Ukraine War persisted, international oil price could even rose to US$200 a barrel. Which means, the longer the war persisted, the wealthier Russia became.

But from that time on, what's actually unfolded was the opposite of the predictions.

Since June 5, international oil price kept falling, with a little rebound near the end of July, and today the oil price has fallen below US$100.

Since oil and gas are always the main sources of Russia's foreign reserve earnings, the falling prices of oil and gas will no doubt hit badly Russia's domestic economy, and will even stop the ongoing Ukraine War prematurely.

---

In reaction to the falling oil prices, Russia has signed some long-term oil contracts with her friendly Asian countries, selling oil to them at a discount of 30%, to withstand the pressure of sanctions coming from the West.

The usual explanation for the recent drop in the oil price is the coming trend of global economic recession.

But according to a Chinese Youtuber, it may also has something to do with the coming detente between the US and Iran.

---