The West’s Energy Policy Can Be Geopolitical and Green

Today, the truthfulness of the following points should no longer be debated :

(i) With the support of a big supply of fossil fuel (like coal, oil, natural gas, etc), and nuclear energy, the economic value of intermittent and so unreliable renewable energies ( including wind, solar and hydroelectric energies) in a modern economy is not high, or not as high as most people are led to believe.

(ii) The true nature of fossil fuel is shortage ------ the persistently low price signals coming from fossil fuel in the past years have greatly misled us in realizing the true nature of the problem.

(iii) Only with a guarantee of persistently high prices in the long run will fossil fuel producers worldwide be willing to massively invest to enlarge their productive capabilities.

(iv) The economic models of the economics scholars are wrong ------ replacing fossil fuel with intermittent and carbon-pricing renewable energies too quickly and too massively, will put a country's economy in a dangerous zone (both China and Europe went through this ordeal during the last Winter).

