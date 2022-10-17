Wars Aren’t Won with Peacetime Economies

"It must not be allowed to stop us from winning this war. "



I mostly agree. But I find the above quote a bit disturbing. Is Putin right that it is now "us" that he is fighting? Even though it is only Ukrainians who are dying?



I am also disturbed that so many now seem to have been caught up in jingoistic enthusiasm for this conflict. To me, there is an important principle at stake, but it cuts both ways. I think people should be allowed, as much as practical, to choose their own leaders and governments. Ukrainians who want to be governed by the government in Kiev should have that right, and we are right to help them fight off attempts by Moscow to take them over. But there are, or at least were, significant parts of Ukraine where large parts of the population did not want the Kiev government. Now, the Kiev government seems to be beginning to take over those areas. They talk of taking back Crimea too.



We should be thinking very carefully about just how far we should support this conflict. As far as I know, the current line of control is a pretty good dividing line between those who want to be ruled from Kiev, and those who would like to be ruled from Moscow. We should be pushing for a cease-fire, not inflaming the conflict further.