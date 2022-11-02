A History of Economic Whac-A-Mole

Today's US Fed has just been whacking the country's runaway inflation mole with the good-old interest-rate-hiking (and QT) hammer, without paying any attention to the country's money supply, say measured by M2.

It's like a pilot flying blind without ever looking at the altimeter of the plane.

---

According to Steve Hanke, Milton Friedman's Quantity Theory of Money says that, if you want to hit the Fed's inflation target of 2%, you should be growing the money supply around 5%.

But what did the Fed do ?

The Fed has increased the money supply cumulatively since February of 2020 by 41%, and that's roughly an annual rate of around 15%, a rate that's 3 times the rate consistent with hitting the Fed's inflation target of 2%, through goosing the money supply to finance the federal government's suddenly much-propped-up and well-intentioned deficit spending in the aftermath of the country's pandemic breakout.

If the federal government's stimulus checks had instead been financed by the Treasury's selling bonds to the general public, and not to the Fed through a new round of QE, as suggested by the MMTers, there would have been no sudden and big money supply increase, and the growth of the money supply wouldn't have been as high as 15%.

---

Adding insult to injury, in the last 6 months, the US's money supply has not grown, which means the country will get screwed for the second time, and this time in the form of (time-lagged) economic recession, which, contrary to popular belief, will not be mainly caused by the Fed's non-stop rate-hiking contractionary cycle.

The US Fed must start looking also at the country's money supply, making sure that it grows at around 5%, then the country would not have a whopper of a recession, and doing so they would drag out the inflation that was caused by excess money supply, even though this will take a little longer to get out.

---