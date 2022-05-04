The Fed Does Not Deserve All the Inflation Blame

The Fed does not deserve all the inflation cure either.

---

One-size-fits-all (or "killing-almost-everyone") contractionary monetary policies, in the form of the Fed's coming consecutive and non-trivial interest rate hikes and accelerating quantitative tightening, can and will continue to be easily implemented by the Fed, without much interference from the Congress, but doing so may also

(i) precariously pierce the country's steaming stock-bond-housing bubbles all at the same time, pushing the country once again into a prolonged balance-sheet economic recession, and so lengthening the specter-like secular stagnation symphony always lurking in the shadows of the global economic environment,

(ii) massively crop up US DXY, aggravating the perennial lack-of-Euro-Dollar problem in the global financial system,

(iii) fail to ameliorate the worsening domestic inflation problems in America.

---

The Biden administration can consider using differential fiscal policies to mitigate the country's inflation problems caused mainly by the global pandemic and aggravated by the Ukraine War :

(a) to help arrest the trend of falling GDP growth rate just reported this quarter, avoid distributing free-money en masse to the American public and corporations this time, so that demand-pull inflation won't rear its ugly head once again in the country,

(b) instead, (electronic) consumption coupons that have to be used within a certain period should be given to the public, and the coupons can cater to the needs of the specified merchandise and service sectors of the domestic economy (the citizens can no longer use the free money to reduce their debts and so fail to increase consumption of their own),

(c) non-trivial government subsidies (or no-interest loans) can be given to the affected American supply sectors, like the energy and food sectors, to help reduce both their costs of production and hence the pressure of cost-push inflation in the domestic economy,

(iv) the (central) government's much increased deficit spending to finance the above increased government expenditures can be financed by MMT, say in the form of a smaller size of quantitative tightening than planned (ie, the Fed's renewing much more matured treasuries than planned), or even in the form of new QEs.

---

The increased deficit spending by the central government requires the Treasury Department to issue more bills and bonds.

The increased supply of US treasuries this time can also help resolve the lack-of-good-collateral and hence lack-of-Euro-dollar problem in the global Eurodollar (repo) markets, thereby mitigating the current global recessionary trend.

---

As the old Chinese saying goes, governing a big country is like carefully frying a small fish, an intricate feminine act much finer and delicate than the Fed's traditional one-size-fits-all manlike strive.

---