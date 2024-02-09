America’s Emulation of China Calls for New Rules

An ideal international division of labor is that, the international trades say between 2 trading nations are complementary to each other, in which one country is providing goods and services to another which the later doesn't or cannot produce, and vice versa.

-

In the past Chimerica-like globalization-on-steroids decades, while China was providing relatively cheap lower-value-added and lower-tech merchandises to the US every year, the US in return didn't "reciprocate," by failing to provide China with a commensurate amount of high-tech (especially militarily-related) goods back to China,

(a) causing perennial yearly trade deficits incurred by the US vis-a-vis China in most of those years,

(b) but the austerity-practising US federal government, perhaps influenced by neoliberal free-market fundamentalism at that time, failed to deficit-spend enough each year (by incurrring more and more public debts) to accommodate the non-trivial loss of aggregate domestic demand caused by (a),

(c) and so, it mostly required the US's private sector (mostly the US household-consumers, and many US private firms as well) to have had to incur ever more and more private debts to prevent the US domestic economy from falling into another serious economic recession,

(d) but since (c) is unsustainable in the longer run, it ultimately needed another great economic recession (like the Great Financia Crisis in 2008) to clean up the mess (repairing many of the damaged private balance sheets) and to start a new economic card-playing game once again.

-

Today, the US no longer wants to repeat playing the above economic card-game with quickly-rising China any more, and so,

(ai) (a) above is being reversed by today's US, by the US's decoupling from China, through say her use of near-, re-, and friend-shoring, together with massive capital flight from China (through say the selling of many US-FDI-companies in China), and technology iron-curtain against China,

(bi) (b) is also being reversed, through the US federal government's post-Covid massive yearly deficit-spending to help re-prop up the US's domestic aggregate demand, thereby replenishing the hopefully-tapering "water leakage" still being caused by her massive yearly trade deficits against China,

(ci) (c) is also being reversed or tapered (at least that's the hope), through

(i) the US's trade restrictions of all kinds imposed on China,

(ii) the federal government's much higher deficit spending than before, and

(iii) the US's current productivity-and-hence-real-wage-enhancing re-industrialization drive,

(di) and hence, (d) is seemingly also eliminated (at least up until today), since today's US is still happily waiting for her Godot-like economic recession or landing, despite the Fed's latest high(er)-for-longer restrictive monetary cycle.

-

There're roughly 2 kinds of debts : productive debts and non-productive debts.

Note that in (c), the consumer (and company) debts at that time were mostly relatively non-productive debts, but in (bi) and (ci), the newly-incurred federal-government and private-company debts this time around look like more productive than non-productive debts.

If this second new cycle persists, the denominator of the US's debt/GDP ratio will ultimately increase faster than the commensurate rise of the numerator, leading to a gradual and healthy fall of the ratio in the long run.

---