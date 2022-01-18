The Cold War that Wasn't

I was not good at mathematics in high school but I was good at arithmetic in elementary school and I hope I still am.

1 : 2 = 2 : 4 =3 : 6 = 4 : 8 = ...one billion = two billion....

But China : the US ≠ Soviet Russia : the US, China : the US ≠ Japan : the US, Japan : the US ≠ Soviet Russia : the US, and Japan : the US ≠ Nazi Germany : the US. So people who think, as I am afraid Prof. Shlomo does, China : the US = Soviet Russia : the US... cannot understand Prof. Nina Khrushcheva's "What the US Misunderstand About Russia." The Chinese historical character is different from the Russian or the Japanese one.

An American official said a few years ago, as I am rather ashamed of quoting it again, "We've never had this kind of experiences before with any countries that we're having with China." But as the official does not understand, the United States has been having the same experiences with China since the beginning of the relations. I wonder if anyone can tell the time or the times when the Sino-US relations were easy and China was friendly. If there has been an unchanging factor throughout , it is American sentimentalism toward China. "Unquestionably, out relation to the peoples of the Far East has been colored by a certain sentimentality toward the Chinese...(George F. Kennan, American Diplomacy.)"



I, Michi, sent several comments on Murray Hunter, Australia and Japan confirm their mutual defence trajectory, 17 January 2022, online opinion com. australia. I would appreciate if anyone here reads it.



http://www.onlineopinion.com.au/view.asp?article=21796.