A New Dawn for US-African Cooperation?

Although closer US-African cooperation would yield significant, mutually beneficial results, a lack of investment, depreciating currencies, and high interest rates are choking African economies and derailing critical initiatives like green industrialization. The United States can do three things to help overcome these challenges.
BASEL – Kenyan President William Ruto’s recent visit to the United States could well mark a turning point in US-Africa relations. Closer cooperation would yield mutually beneficial results on issues ranging from economic growth to planetary sustainability. Yet a lack of investment, depreciating currencies, and high interest rates are choking African economies and derailing critical initiatives like green industrialization.
It is in America’s own interest to support Africa in overcoming these hurdles. Many African countries are perpetually in a state of economic or environmental distress. Because international borrowing costs remain high – owing partly to elevated interest rates in the US – governments have had to raid their development budgets to service their debts. According to the Finance for Development Lab (FDL), at least 20 low- and lower-middle-income countries globally will face difficulties in rolling over $600 billion in external public debt that comes due between now and 2026.
Moreover, both Africa and the US are increasingly suffering from the effects of climate change. The recent floods in Kenya were a tragic illustration of the need for rapid decarbonization and investment in climate-resilient infrastructure. Similarly, the tornados that recently upended people’s lives in Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas may augur the country’s worst tornado season in decades.
