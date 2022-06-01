Rebranding the West

While "The world's democracies" doesn't flow over the tongue, "The democratic world" really seems like a better brand than "The west" to me. This could also imply an institutionalization of the unity, democratic countries seek. Because one thing they clearly seek: unified protection. While the security council of the UN is paralized, Nato is having many applicants. There would even be more, if they could join. To rebrand "The west" need not only mean to relabel it. It can also mean to rebuild its unity under clear values.