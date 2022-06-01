velasco125_Zheng HuansongXinhua via Getty Images_davos end of the west Zheng Huansong/Xinhua via Getty Images
Rebranding the West

As democracies from India to South Africa balk at being asked to join the coalition confronting Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, it has become clear that the idea of a Western bloc is failing to attract many otherwise like-minded countries. It is therefore time to abandon the concept of “the West.”

LONDON – The following confidential memo from a top consultancy to a well-known Western leader has found its way into our hands:

It is over. As a first step on the consulting journey that we have embarked on together, we propose to rebrand you out of existence. We know it will be tough, but there is no alternative.

We must get rid of “the West” as a concept. The “Western alliance,” “Western values” – all of it must go. Anything that has to do with the West has been on its way out, marketing-wise, for a long time now. Sustainable, eco-friendly, and free from animal testing? Fine. Just not Western.

