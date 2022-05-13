Beware a Global Economy with Little Fires Everywhere

This is an interesting topic pointing to the fact that most foot soldiers aka cannon fodder in the war for the integrity of the great eastern border of Enlightenment are not fighting in Ukraine with guns but are struggling in Africa or Asia with their stomachs. Consequently the Ukraine-Russia border dispute is of historical interest as the West has managed to unite the developed world with most of the developing world in one common battle for justice, potentially ushering the world in an era of justice globalization rather than trade globalization.