A Network-Based Approach to Health in Ukraine

Ukraine needs a health system that can provide quality care to whomever needs it, on or off the battlefield. Health care is a critical link between citizens and their governments, and trust in a country’s health system often translates into confidence in government and other public institutions.
BERLIN – Ukraine’s allies are delivering arms, munitions, intelligence, and digital assistance to support the country’s fight against Russia. Another kind of support is just as important but has gotten far less attention: aid aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s health-care system.
The capacity to treat soldiers and civilians directly injured in Russian attacks is clearly vital to Ukraine’s resilience. But effective, accessible health care is also essential to build and sustain national morale. Health care is a critical link between citizens and their governments, and trust in a country’s health system often translates into confidence in government and other public institutions.
Ukraine’s government has adopted a series of important health-care reforms since 2017. Still, the country must go further to modernize care, meet European standards, and respond effectively to the complex demands of a conflict environment. For example, while recent reforms entitle citizens to receive many free health-care services at their local health facilities, with the costs covered by the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), displaced people confront uncertain access to care.
BERLIN – Ukraine’s allies are delivering arms, munitions, intelligence, and digital assistance to support the country’s fight against Russia. Another kind of support is just as important but has gotten far less attention: aid aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s health-care system.
The capacity to treat soldiers and civilians directly injured in Russian attacks is clearly vital to Ukraine’s resilience. But effective, accessible health care is also essential to build and sustain national morale. Health care is a critical link between citizens and their governments, and trust in a country’s health system often translates into confidence in government and other public institutions.
Ukraine’s government has adopted a series of important health-care reforms since 2017. Still, the country must go further to modernize care, meet European standards, and respond effectively to the complex demands of a conflict environment. For example, while recent reforms entitle citizens to receive many free health-care services at their local health facilities, with the costs covered by the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), displaced people confront uncertain access to care.