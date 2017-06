أوبر: الجانب المظلم

Petey Bee JUN 23, 2017

Yes indeed. But it goes further.



Uber had a dubious business model (A more efficient taxi dispatcher to the tune of $50B? Really?)



It had some dubious externalities (Do large cities with traffic problems really benefit from a wave of unregulated cars circling around waiting for rides?)



And as mentioned, it had a hostile attitude toward anyone in its path, including its own employees, its non-employee drivers, and the governments in whose jurisdiction it operated, and sometimes even its customers.



But despite all this, it was the darling of Wall Street, the next big thing, one of the examplars of the "new economy" held in high esteem and emulated by others. This got to the point that if you dared bring up any of the material criticisms, which were known for years, lets be honest, the reception among anything above an upper-middle class audience was that you were pooping on the party. There might be a lot more of that, too - if we don't pre-empt it by trying to keep an honest eye open in the face of all the hype that is out there.