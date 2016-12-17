Trump’s Chinese Scapegoat

ITHACA – US President-elect Donald Trump has once again managed to turn facts on their head. As part of a broader effort to take China to task for supposedly “raping” the United States economy through unfair trade policy, he has now renewed his accusation that the country manipulates its currency in order to gain an advantage for its exports. Such statements are as dangerous as they are unmoored from reality.
Make no mistake: Trump’s accusation of Chinese currency manipulation is not supported by the facts. On the contrary, for the last two and a half years, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has been intervening in currency markets for the opposite purpose: to prevent the renminbi’s value from falling too sharply against the dollar.
China has lately faced a surge in capital outflows, which has created substantial downward pressure on the renminbi’s exchange rate. Those outflows are partly a result of the Chinese government’s easing of capital-account restrictions – an effort that should allow households, corporations, and institutional investors to diversify their portfolios by increasing their foreign holdings. The outflows also reflect concerns about China’s economic prospects, including mounting financial risks, as well as fears among some wealthy Chinese that they may be targeted by President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive.
Rather than allow the renminbi’s value to decline as fast as markets would dictate, the PBOC has stepped in to limit capital outflows and offset depreciation pressure. And China has incurred substantial costs: the PBOC’s efforts to keep the value of the renminbi relatively stable against the dollar has contributed to a nearly $900 billion decline in China’s foreign-exchange reserves from its June 2014 peak of about $4 trillion. (The falling value of currencies like the euro and the yen – which account for a share of China’s reserves – relative to the US dollar has also contributed to the decline.)
The US benefits from China’s approach. Indeed, if Trump demanded, as his predecessors have, that China allow markets to dictate its currency’s value, the renminbi would depreciate even faster, boosting China’s trade competitiveness vis-à-vis the US. In demanding that China stop the renminbi’s market-driven depreciation, however, Trump is effectively calling on the country to do exactly what the US has always condemned: intervene directly in currency markets.
Those are the facts. But Trump does not deal in facts. And now that he is no longer just a presidential candidate, his accusations can no longer be dismissed as bluster. With Trump in the White House, what was once viewed in the US as the “nuclear” option – officially charging China with currency manipulation and imposing high across-the-board tariffs on Chinese imports – has become a strong possibility.
Trump knows that fulfilling his promise to revive US manufacturing with domestic policy changes that boost American companies’ international competitiveness would be difficult to implement and take a long time to pay off. To him, “getting tough” on China – through both words and action – probably seems like a convenient workaround.
But, far from advancing Trump’s goals, such moves would probably elicit an immediate and aggressive Chinese counterstrike. The likely result would be a downward spiral of retaliatory restrictions on bilateral trade and investment flows, which would hurt both economies.
A charitable interpretation is that, as a tough and pragmatic businessman, Trump is simply using threats to stake out a strong bargaining position, and that sense and reason will ultimately prevail. But the longer Trump’s incendiary rhetoric continues, the higher the risk that it will produce real-world consequences.
Even the prospect of a trade war with China could be enough to damage the US economy. Already, Trump’s post-election policy pronouncements – and the uncertainty he has unleashed – have pushed up the dollar’s value; after all, the US has long been a relatively safe haven in times of uncertainty (even when it is the cause of it).
While the threat of a trade war with China and the notion of the US abrogating existing trade deals hurts other countries’ short-term growth prospects more than those of the US, a rising dollar is bad news for Trump. His promises to increase US exports and bring back manufacturing jobs from countries with cheaper labor would be difficult to fulfill in the best of times. With a stronger dollar undermining US manufacturing’s international competitiveness, it would be even more difficult, at least in the short run.
Trump may try to spin these failures, especially as the capital inflows that are helping to push up the dollar’s value lower the federal government’s financing costs, thereby creating more room for Trump to pursue his fiscal policy goals. But the fact remains that, if Trump’s heated protectionist rhetoric continues, the US will face a strong dollar, severely weakened exporters, and a much larger trade deficit – not to mention heightened tensions with a formidable China.
Talking tough may play well at victory rallies, but it doesn’t change the facts. If Trump continues down his current path, the US economy will suffer – and so will his standing among the American voters who still, for whatever reason, believe in him.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
From the Washington Post -
'One of the best explanations of the Donald Trump 2016 phenomenon is this, via Salena Zito: "The press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally."
But apparently some supporters took him both seriously and literally. And Trump, rather amazingly, is surprised by this.
During his attempted victory lap in Indiana on Thursday celebrating the fact that Carrier opted to keep jobs in the state thanks to $7 million in incentives, Trump candidly admitted that he didn't even remember having promised to keep Carrier's jobs in the state and insisted that he hadn't actually meant to make that promise.
He said his mention of keeping Carrier's jobs was meant to signify other manufacturing companies that might be tempted to move jobs outside the country — as Carrier long planned to do — in the future, and that he didn't even realize he had said it until he saw on the news that Carrier's workers expected him to make it happen.
"About a week ago, I was watching the nightly news," Trump said, adding an obligatory dig at the media. "But they were doing a story on Carrier. And I say, 'Wow, that's something. I want to see that.'"
Trump recalled a "handsome" employee who was interviewed for the piece who didn't seem worried about the company's plans to move production to Mexico.
"He said something to the effect, 'No we're not leaving, because Donald Trump promised us that we're not leaving,'" Trump said. "And I never thought I made that promise — not with Carrier. I made it for everybody else. I didn't make it really for Carrier. And I said, 'What's he saying?'"
Trump went on: "And they played my statement. I said, 'Carrier will never leave.' But that was a euphemism. I was talking about Carrier, like all other companies from here on in. Because they made the decision a year and a half ago. But he believed that that was — and I could understand it."...'
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/12/01/donald-trumps-is-shocked-that-carrier-took-him-literally-that-doesnt-bode-well/?utm_term=.c716a95de791 Read more
Comment Commented dan baur
Trump doesn't think like a professor, so don't even try to understand him. It's beyond your capabilities. Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
Hell, his thinking is beyond everybody's comprehension, including his own. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
Achieving total victory by using just a fraction of your opponent's firepower is a military's dreamland. Election 2016 was just about that, and this is exactly what makes the Trump camp a formidable strategic team.
Handful of states. One message, one victory.
Trade wars with China ? April fools is 1st April (next year).
Even today, China by itself is no serious threat to US high end jobs. US companies in China just rip off cheap labour, until it lasts. And China is also a big bearer of US Tsys. Qui bono a US-China trade war?
Japan is a walking dead waiting for currency ignition D-Day, and also a big US creditor. The McArthur days ain't finished yet.
US-Mexican trade war? The objective is creating high end jobs in America; not fighting to bringing back outsourced cheap labour.
There is only ONE country in the world that:
1) is not a US-Creditor,
2) that has massive bilateral trade surplus over the US
3) which is rooted on very well paid jobs and that
4) is politically very fragile due to its (current) political partnership is...
When all fingers point at China, just watch out for a German full moon.
If one country wants to devalue its currency to regain (temporary) competitive advantage, it certainly will not throw 900 US$ billion outta window to support its own currency. And certainly China has not reached the part of its economic cycle where a massive currency devaluation is "warranted". The current issue with the US$ is mainly driven by a worldwide US dollar shortage together with a much an uncertain Yellen-Trump synchronicity.
The XX th century champion currency manipulator was Germany.
Germany is a most achievable prey for Trump. A probable policy rethoric could be "Good & Sound American goods VS Questionable and suspicious German stuff". Volkswagen. Deutsche Bank. Other big names could follow suit soon.
Once the US goes after Germany, the German merciless wave of retaliation will obliterate PIIGS countries' economies.
The very goal that the US, the UK, Japan, China and Russia have in common, is their utter desire to shoot down Germany.
US-China will keep up mutual good work towards maintaining a healthy tug of war. No more, no less. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Maguire
Mr Prasad conveniently leaves out that China did manipulate its currency in the not so distant past and that directly led to greater comparative advantage and participated in driving US jobs to Asia in the past half generation. It's those job losses that voted for Trump and as far as they are concerned the statute of limitations is not up because the Chinese have, for what ever reason, abandoned the weaker policy. Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
Recently China has been on a tear to add liquidity to its flagging financial system. What it is failing to do is reform. A combination of corruption, to much debt, and policies that misallocates capital will come back to haunt them.
Expect the debate to continue as to whether China has turned the corner, however, one thing is clear and that is money flowing out of the country continues to distort markets across the world. More on this subject in the article below.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2016/10/china-real-reform-or-just-spinning-its.html Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Yes, trade wars are not good. So what should Trump (and the rest of the USG) work on? The capital account and all the support the USG provides to the financial sector would e a good place to start. After all, if there was any effective international organization to oversee capital flows, then the balance sheet support provided by QE initiatives and the subsidies implicit in inadequate capital ratios would probably be illegal. Rather than wondering about the flood of savings to the United States even in the most uncertain times, the USG and, in particular, the FED can do something about it by ensuring that the US financial sector absorbs the full costs and risks of its operations, and that the Fed itself has channels to the real economy that bypass the financial sector. The US would do more good for international trade and capital flows by organizing its financial sector properly, and then working internationally to make the US model the norm everywhere than it can through any criticism of others.
Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
What a ridiculous incompetent article. China has interest set at 2.5% instead of a responsible 7%. If they raised them to 7% there would be no capital outflows. They would also not grow at 7%. So they cut rates and take advantage of the US. Get a clue!!! Read more
Comment Commented Ga Steli
@Lucas. Please don't stop making useful, critical comments like your recent one. Hopefully it will reduce some of the useless bloviation. Read more
Comment Commented Lucas Soorholtz
I actually spend the last 10 minutes thinking about the comment, but cannot really make out what you are after.
The Chinese central bank’s interest rate stands at 4,35 % since October 2015, so you can't mean that. Also, the central bank's interest rate hardly has much to do with the kind of capital outflows China produces in recent months.
So, that's why I first thought you were aiming for the real interest rates at Chinese banks, which are of course far, far, far lower than 2.5% and actually amount to nothing. Just the reasons why rich Chinese are looking for things to sink their money into (given that they also don't have a stock market or other viable alternatives). It also keeps everything in China going, not just the property market, but even the education and medical systems.
But then again, this is not harmful to the US, the opposite is actually true. So I don't get the comment. But I think this is just the point. It does not make sense and is not based on any facts. And you call people incompetent? I should just do it like on youtube and just not read the comments... Read more
