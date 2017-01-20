9

特朗普的另类道德世界

伦敦—从唐纳德·特朗普加入美国总统行列那一刻开始，史无前例的道德大败坏——源自他的全球商业利益——便一直是一颗定时炸弹，它将在2017年1月20日爆炸。

碰！

有许多自由民主国家曾经经历过极权主义领导的要素，包括任人唯亲、限制言论和新闻自由、赤裸裸的歧视性政策，以及以权谋私等。但美国避免了大部分这些陷阱，主要原因就在于任期限制和可靠的制衡制度。

特朗普来了。在就任要职时，真正的领导人——不论在政府、企业还是其他组织——不会公开苛责未来人选；不会用骂声回应任何批评；不会诋毁广受尊敬的公众人物；也不会拒绝了解他必须解决的问题。特朗普则把所有这些事都干了一个遍。

特朗普的过渡团队在美国能源部搞了一个调查，希望找出哪些员工参与了气候变化政策制定。他给他的女婿贾雷德·库什纳（Jared Kushner）安排了一个关键性的白宫职位。他一直否认情报简报，驳斥情报机构关于俄罗斯操纵大选的质疑，甚至将这一质疑信息的泄露与纳粹德国相提并论

当然，特朗普对专家的不信任在当今绝非独此一家。但用专家的失误和不可靠来证明蔑视事实的合理性是不负责任的。对美国总统来说——他负有服务和保护全世界人民的任务——这是非常危险的。

当美国总统利用对事实的质疑操纵人们的感觉、为其自身的不道德行为创造空间时，这一危险就变得尤其突出。特朗普宣称他将不再担任自己企业的任何职位，以避免利益冲突，但并未给出如何做的可信计划。

特朗普的团队几乎在所有问题上都存在分歧，除了坚持有权即正确这一点。在被问及特朗普的行为时，特朗普的竞选经理、现任白宫律师的凯丽安妮·康威（Kellyanne Conway）回答说：“他是当选总统，因此这是总统的行为。”特朗普本人对其竞选纲领的质疑的回答很简单：“我赢了。”

国会共和党似乎是其煽动方针的一丘之貉。该党的众议院核心小组制定的议事日程包括取消一个因为十年前的丑闻而成立的独立道德委员会。此举引起轩然大波，他们不得不有所收敛。但他们可能再次做出尝试：特朗普批评了这一举动，但只是说时机不恰当，并称道德委员会“不公平”。

对道德的攻击不仅于此。参议院共和党积极推进特朗普内阁人选的确认听证，尽管适当审查和财务披露都还尚未进行。

对于特朗普及其团队愈演愈烈的违反道德的行为，人们已经做出了反击——或至少是突出他们的所作所为。水门事件后成立的独立的政府道德办公室主任沃尔特·肖博（Walter Shaub）就该问题发声。（特朗普的幕僚长应之以隐晦的威胁，警告肖博主任“小心”。）《华盛顿邮报》成立了新的团队专门负责报道特朗普政府内部的利益冲突和可能的违反美国宪法薪酬条款的行为。宪法薪酬条款禁止任何公职人员接受外国官员的钱财或礼物。

但是，目前特朗普和让他问鼎总统宝座的人似乎铁了心要沿着当前道路走到底——他们的方针已经开始对美国的道德权威形成了削弱作用。许多世界领导人关注着特朗普的一言一行，也有许多领导人也许在想他们已经获得了效而仿之的默许。商业领导人也可能认为他们可以蔑视道德规则。

这一逻辑不难理解，但有缺陷。特朗普不能永远当美国总统。像他这样的右翼民粹主义运动最终会反噬自身，因为领导人的心不在真正能够帮助支持他的选民的政策上。相反，特朗普和国会共和党迫不及待地要废除奥巴马总统的招牌医保政策——平价医疗法，宣称他们的尚未有定论的替代方案将保留平价医疗法中广受支持的部分，删除不受欢迎的部分。现实是这根本不可能。

那些利用当前针对个人和股东收益的道德赋格（ethical fugue）的人，当政治钟摆重新回到理智时必须对此负责。那些尽管自己不曾同流合污、但因为没能捍卫道德标准而为唯利是图者打开方便之门的人亦然。

眼下，政客和商人必须决定他们是要做机会主义者和推波助澜者，还是做真正的领袖，严守他们公开信奉的道德和原则。今年的瑞士达沃斯世界经济论坛的主题是“应势而为、勇于担当的领导力”，这是一次划清界限的良机。在未来，坚守正确阵营的人将笑到最后。