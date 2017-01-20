特朗普的另类道德世界

伦敦—从唐纳德·特朗普加入美国总统行列那一刻开始，史无前例的道德大败坏——源自他的全球商业利益——便一直是一颗定时炸弹，它将在2017年1月20日爆炸。
碰！
有许多自由民主国家曾经经历过极权主义领导的要素，包括任人唯亲、限制言论和新闻自由、赤裸裸的歧视性政策，以及以权谋私等。但美国避免了大部分这些陷阱，主要原因就在于任期限制和可靠的制衡制度。
特朗普来了。在就任要职时，真正的领导人——不论在政府、企业还是其他组织——不会公开苛责未来人选；不会用骂声回应任何批评；不会诋毁广受尊敬的公众人物；也不会拒绝了解他必须解决的问题。特朗普则把所有这些事都干了一个遍。
特朗普的过渡团队在美国能源部搞了一个调查，希望找出哪些员工参与了气候变化政策制定。他给他的女婿贾雷德·库什纳（Jared Kushner）安排了一个关键性的白宫职位。他一直否认情报简报，驳斥情报机构关于俄罗斯操纵大选的质疑，甚至将这一质疑信息的泄露与纳粹德国相提并论。
当然，特朗普对专家的不信任在当今绝非独此一家。但用专家的失误和不可靠来证明蔑视事实的合理性是不负责任的。对美国总统来说——他负有服务和保护全世界人民的任务——这是非常危险的。
当美国总统利用对事实的质疑操纵人们的感觉、为其自身的不道德行为创造空间时，这一危险就变得尤其突出。特朗普宣称他将不再担任自己企业的任何职位，以避免利益冲突，但并未给出如何做的可信计划。
特朗普的团队几乎在所有问题上都存在分歧，除了坚持有权即正确这一点。在被问及特朗普的行为时，特朗普的竞选经理、现任白宫律师的凯丽安妮·康威（Kellyanne Conway）回答说：“他是当选总统，因此这是总统的行为。”特朗普本人对其竞选纲领的质疑的回答很简单：“我赢了。”
国会共和党似乎是其煽动方针的一丘之貉。该党的众议院核心小组制定的议事日程包括取消一个因为十年前的丑闻而成立的独立道德委员会。此举引起轩然大波，他们不得不有所收敛。但他们可能再次做出尝试：特朗普批评了这一举动，但只是说时机不恰当，并称道德委员会“不公平”。
对道德的攻击不仅于此。参议院共和党积极推进特朗普内阁人选的确认听证，尽管适当审查和财务披露都还尚未进行。
对于特朗普及其团队愈演愈烈的违反道德的行为，人们已经做出了反击——或至少是突出他们的所作所为。水门事件后成立的独立的政府道德办公室主任沃尔特·肖博（Walter Shaub）就该问题发声。（特朗普的幕僚长应之以隐晦的威胁，警告肖博主任“小心”。）《华盛顿邮报》成立了新的团队专门负责报道特朗普政府内部的利益冲突和可能的违反美国宪法薪酬条款的行为。宪法薪酬条款禁止任何公职人员接受外国官员的钱财或礼物。
但是，目前特朗普和让他问鼎总统宝座的人似乎铁了心要沿着当前道路走到底——他们的方针已经开始对美国的道德权威形成了削弱作用。许多世界领导人关注着特朗普的一言一行，也有许多领导人也许在想他们已经获得了效而仿之的默许。商业领导人也可能认为他们可以蔑视道德规则。
这一逻辑不难理解，但有缺陷。特朗普不能永远当美国总统。像他这样的右翼民粹主义运动最终会反噬自身，因为领导人的心不在真正能够帮助支持他的选民的政策上。相反，特朗普和国会共和党迫不及待地要废除奥巴马总统的招牌医保政策——平价医疗法，宣称他们的尚未有定论的替代方案将保留平价医疗法中广受支持的部分，删除不受欢迎的部分。现实是这根本不可能。
那些利用当前针对个人和股东收益的道德赋格（ethical fugue）的人，当政治钟摆重新回到理智时必须对此负责。那些尽管自己不曾同流合污、但因为没能捍卫道德标准而为唯利是图者打开方便之门的人亦然。
眼下，政客和商人必须决定他们是要做机会主义者和推波助澜者，还是做真正的领袖，严守他们公开信奉的道德和原则。今年的瑞士达沃斯世界经济论坛的主题是“应势而为、勇于担当的领导力”，这是一次划清界限的良机。在未来，坚守正确阵营的人将笑到最后。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (9)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Lucy P. Marcus reveals that The Washington Post "has created a new team devoted specifically to covering conflicts of interest within the Trump administration and possible violations of the Emoluments Clause." The US Constitution "prohibits anyone holding public office from accepting money or gifts from foreign officials," and Trump's path is full of pitfalls.
The Post is known for its investigative coverage of the Watergate scandal between 1972-1974. Since then an independent Office of Government Ethics (OGE) was set up to ensure that government employees cannot profit from any businesses. As a tycoon-turned-reality-TV-star won the election, "efforts have been made to counter - or, at least, highlight - the ethics violations that Trump and his team are accumulating."
Indeed, Senate Republicans are so eager to regain power that they "have pushed forward confirmation hearings for Trump’s cabinet picks, even though proper vetting and financial disclosures have not yet taken place." Walter Shaub, the OGE director wrote to congressional leaders saying his agency had been overwhelmed by the task of certifying Trump's Cabinet nominees and people in his entourage. Many of them have vast financial interests that could lead to conflicts of interest, leaving them with potentially unknown or unresolved ethics issues, as they pursue their government duties. The New York Times quipped that the standard government disclosure forms don't have enough boxes for these billionaire tycoons to list all their financial interests.
Critics fear that Trump, as head-of-state and business owner could make decisions that might influence both domestic and foreign policy as well as government agencies to benefit his extensive, international business. Presidents are not subject to the same conflict of interest rules as other government employees, and Trump's predecessors had placed their investments into a blind trust to prevent any question of corruption. Ethics experts have urged him to liquidate his business holdings so that he could avoid any appearance of a conflict. Yet he didn't follow their advice and insisted that his adult sons would run the Trump Organization during his presidency. But they were also members of his transition team and had attended meetings with foreign leaders. His business is private, and the full extent of his holdings - and the potential for conflicts - is not known. Unlike everybody else, he has so far refused to release his tax returns.
As Trump hasn't done enough to "disentangle himself from his business," the fear remains that he could get embroiled in conflicts of interest. But, for now, "Trump and his enablers seem committed to continuing down their current path - an approach that is already weakening America’s moral authority," turning the country into a banana republic. While many world leaders "are concerned about Trump’s behavior, many others are probably thinking that they now have tacit permission to do likewise. Business leaders, too, may conclude that they can flout ethical rules." Cronyism and nepotism create injustice that often leads to social instability.
As the intelligence findings indicate that Trump had been propelled to electoral victory by Russia, many Americans doubt his legitimacy. His critics and opponents are watching closely, looking out for every opportunity to remove him from office. They hope that the many conflicts of interest between his function and his business might one day lead to an impeachment. As mendacious and vicious as he is, many look forward to seeing the inglorious end of this divisive megalomaniac. Read more
Comment Commented John Landrum
Reading a lecture on ethics from a leftist academic is always amusing and always pathetic. This was no disappointment on either score. Ethics from the left is a contradiction in terms. First, she does not seem to differentiate from the appearance of a conflict (continued ownership) and actual self-dealing (there has been none). She finds it much easier to make anticipatory accusations and innuendo rather that need to deal with hard cold facts, when and where they exist. Trump plans to leave his very successful business to his children, something that must horrify the author, and others with no better things to worry about. By the way, Walter Shaud offered by “ethics opinion”. It was heard but not agreed with by equally, or more qualified attorneys. The current circumstance is new – never encountered, so why rely or a US government career bureaucrat solely for ethics advice? Time to move on – get over it. Trump will own his business for the next four years and the Washington Post will spend countless hours looking for a scandal that does not exist. As for ethics, reflect upon the Obama ethics scandals – Hillary’s email server (multiple felonies); hostage trade for Bowe Bergdahl; “Fast and Furious”; the IRS’s six-year assault on conservative 501(c)(3)’s; the Obama administration’s efforts combined leftist organizations to eliminate corporate political contributions under the Citizens United decision. And why attack Citizens United? The left does not want a debate. It wants to shut down all debate. Add to that DACA; DAPA; dozens of other unconstitutional executive orders, that will all be reversed by an ethical President in his first days in office. By the way, the American electorate is not listening to Davos Man. And neither is Donald Trump. Get over that too.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Obama, certainly, was a model president from the ethical point of view. But Bush & Rumsfeld had far more worrying conflicts of interest.
Trump is holding a political office for the first time in his life. No other president spent his entire working life in the private sector.
If Trump sees the Oval office as a way to help his own family's business interests then he will want to placate China- the biggest potential market for his brand- rather than protect the blue collar Rust Belt voter.
The rule against nepotism has salience where a politician is tempted to provide for his needy relatives. Jared Kushner is rich. What great moral hazard does his appointment represent?
The author thinks that 'no effective leader- in government, business, or anywhere else' does the sort of things which every effective leader actually does in order to be effective- viz. publicly excoriate future staff (to signal that they will be punished if they don't perform); lash out at any and all criticism (to establish dominance and prevent bureaucratic foot dragging or concurrency deadlock); disparage highly regarded public figures (because they are, always and everywhere, utterly worthless charlatans with a penchant for self promotion) ; and refuse to learn about non-issues nobody in their right mind should address because they are meaningless pi-jaw.
Thatcher did all this and more. So did Churchill. So did...urm any and every effective leader. Obama, a highly moral man, was not an effective leader precisely because he did not do the things Trump has done which, btw, have got him elected and pushed up the dollar.
It's a good idea to periodically get rid of bureaucrats committed to a particular program for well known reasons involving rent-seeking behaviour.
The Dept of Energy has made mistakes and is due a shake out. As for the Office of Govt. Ethics- that should be shut down immediately. It is a joke.
The author thinks the Davos Summit, of all things, 'presented an opportunity to draw a line in the sand' Ethics-wise. This is because Donald Rumsfeld was tarred and feathered at Davos and Halliburton has been barred from attending. Davos drew a line in the sand over the mind bogglingly corrupt Iraq War except they didn't at all because they have snow not sand and anyway they care about as much about Ethics as the do about Sustainability or Trans Gender rights.
Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The Republican "elite" -- a group which certainly includes Trump and those in the Republican-dominated House and Senate -- have once again played their American supporters for saps.
Like the "elite" on the ideological left, the elite on the right are interested in _power_, not the interests of America's ever-so-angry (almost exclusively white, middle aged) self-styled "conservatives."
Donald Trump has delivered power to the Republican elite -- so all else (with very rare exception) is forgiven.
Men like Mitt Romney, Chief Justice Roberts and so many of the others in their privileged group of conservative elites are focused squarely on _power_, not the people or the general welfare. And they are all falling into line behind Mr. Trump quickly enough, however humiliating it might be.
If it weren't so tragic for the future of the country, it would be admirable: these Republicans know how to keep their eyes on the prize, even when the pursuit of the prize involves the basest sort of manipulation and demagoguery.
The Right-wing establishment will use Trump for a few years -- or less if he gets too full of himself and becomes unwilling to share with the Ryans and the McConnells of his elite group. Then we will have to see. The country will suffer in the meantime.
It will be interesting to see how long it takes for those rare members of the _principled_ right -- men like Graham of South Carolina and .McCain of Arizona -- to say "enough."
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
A monster he may be but you created him. By you I mean the professors who happily went along with national policies that divide nations, supporting them with the use of unproven but clever sounding concepts like trickle down economics. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
I hate to mention it but Ethics and Integrity were very very dead in the capitol long before Trump arrived. We have had the finest government political donations can buy for at least 40 years. It's more blatant not more corrupt. If you believe a single politician or business person will adhere to ethics or principles you may be the only one. Has for Davos the people meeting there can be accused of many things but never ethics or principals. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
US with all its flaws in its history has a collective experience in good democracy. Such an experience can't be undone by one man and his supporters in four years. US still has sparks of era of enlightenment and self correcting mindset . Say , fifty percent of of citizens do not share Trump's goofy ideas. That is good news. Let us not prejudge his era ,but wait! Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Michael Public: Yes, one person can initiate terrible events -Hitler for destruction of others and Germany, President Harry Truman for dropping the Atomic bomb, Gandhi for dismantling British Empire in India using nonviolent movement etc, Trump will perhaps remembered for groping ! Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
One man can change a great many things. Adolf Hitler. Julius Caesar. Ghandi. Read more
Featured
Taming the Chaebols
Lee Jong-Wha sees an opportunity in South Korea's political turmoil for much-needed economic reform.
From Economic Analysis to Inclusive Growth
Kemal Derviş & Karim Foda assess the viability of adopting the Scandinavian economic model in the US.
The Illusions Driving Up US Asset Prices
Robert J. Shiller attributes market giddiness since November to a combination of two fanciful factors.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.